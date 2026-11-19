Qualifiers Vasundhara Nangare and Yash Fadte delivered stunning upsets at the National Squash Championships in Mumbai on Thursday, knocking out seeded opponents and setting the stage for exciting quarterfinal clashes.

Key Points Qualifiers Vasundhara Nangare and Yash Fadte caused major upsets at the National Squash Championships on Thursday.

Vasundhara Nangare defeated reigning girls' U-19 champion Unnati Tripathi in a five-game thriller to reach the women's quarterfinals.

Yash Fadte thrashed 5/8 seed Aryan Pratap Singh in straight games to storm into the men's quarterfinals.

Last year's runner-up Akanksha Salunkhe also secured a comfortable victory to advance to the women's last eight.

Qualifier Vasundhara Nangare and Yash Fadte caused major upsets at the National Squash Championships, knocking out seeded opponents in the pre-quarterfinals at the Otters Club in Mumbai on Thursday.

Thrilling Victories In Pre-Quarterfinals

Vasundhara produced a gritty performance to beat reigning girls' U-19 champion and 5/8 seed Unnati Tripathi 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-9 in a five-game thriller to book her place in the women's quarterfinals.

The qualifier held her nerve in a closely fought deciding game to prevail over Unnati, who had twice fought back to level the contest.

In another women's pre-quarterfinal, last year's runner-up Akanksha Salunkhe made short work of 3/4 seed Pooja Arthi R, registering a comfortable 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 victory to advance to the last eight.

In the men's draw, qualifier Yash created upset, thrashing 5/8 seed Aryan Pratap Singh 11-4, 11-5, 11-0 to storm into the quarterfinals.