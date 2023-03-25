News
Qatari Sheikh Thani makes new bid for Manchester United

Qatari Sheikh Thani makes new bid for Manchester United

March 25, 2023 23:16 IST
A spokesperson representing the Sheikh said at the time that the bid was completely debt free, via the latter's Nine Two Foundation

IMAGE: A spokesperson representing the Sheikh said at the time that the bid was completely debt free, via the latter's Nine Two Foundation. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar’s former prime minister, has submitted an improved bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

 

Sheikh Jassim had made an earlier bid in February. A spokesperson representing Sheikh Jassim said at the time that the bid was completely debt free, via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation.

No financial details of the new bid have been revealed.

Sky Sports News earlier reported that the bid was believed to be worth around 5 billion pounds ($6.12 billion) but later reports on its website did not mention the figure.

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Manchester United's American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year and have received several bids, including from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

Any sale of the club would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion including debt and investments paid for Chelsea, sources told Reuters previously.

United are the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte. They are widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sport.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Punjab Kings rope in BBL star Short for Bairstow
The impact rule is more a substitute rule: Hesson
PIX: France thrash Netherlands; Belgium beat Sweden
'Her success will inspire many'
Powell leads WI to close win in rain-curtailed T20I
India's Nitu, Saweety are World Boxing Champions
Satwik-Chirag move into Swiss Open final
