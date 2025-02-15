HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Qatar Open: Ostapenko dumps Swiatek; sets up Anisimova final

February 15, 2025 06:01 IST

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates victory over Poland's Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open, at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, in Doha, on Friday.

IMAGE: Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates victory over Poland's Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open, at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, in Doha, on Friday. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Three-times defending champion Iga Swiatek was bundled out of the Qatar Open by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, who beat the Polish second seed 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-finals on Friday to set up a final showdown with American Amanda Anisimova.

The 23-year-old five-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek, who on Thursday became the player with the longest winning run at the tournament with 15 straight victories, looked a shadow of her usual self as she went down to world number 37 Ostapenko.

 

Meanwhile, 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko continued her commanding record over Swiatek and now leads the Pole 5-0 in head-to-head.

Ostapenko, 27, got off to a confident start by winning the opening two games before taking a 4-2 lead en route to taking the first set. She produced an utterly dominant display in the second set to race to a 4-0 lead before wrapping up the win in just a little over an hour.

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek, who on Thursday became the player with the longest winning run at the Qatar Open with 15 straight victories, looked a shadow of her usual self as she went down to world No. 37 Ostapenko. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

"I was pretty confident that I will win against her. We played a lot of matches and I know how to play her. I'm really happy with how I'm handling my emotions this week. Just so happy to be in the final," Ostapenko said.

Ostapenko, who had said the partisan fans at the tournament were disrespectful for jeering her throughout her quarter-final match as she eased to a straight-sets win over Tunisian Ons Jabeur, celebrated her win over Swiatek by looking at the crowd.

World number two Swiatek, meanwhile, threw her racket mid-way through the second set as her woes against Ostapenko continued.

In the second semi-final, world number 41 Anisimova stormed past Russian world number 26 Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 30 minutes to reach her second WTA 1000 final.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
