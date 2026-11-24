The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 6 has unveiled its revised schedule, set for January 3-19, and announced its player auction for November 30, promising a star-studded event aligned with the international wrestling calendar.

Photograph: Sujeet Kalkal/Instagram

Key Points The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 6 will now be held from January 3 to 19 at the KD Jadhav stadium.

The player auction for the upcoming season is scheduled for November 30 in Mumbai.

The schedule revision ensures alignment with the United World Wrestling (UWW) calendar, facilitating participation from top international wrestlers.

Season 6 will feature six franchises competing across nine Olympic weight divisions.

Previous auctions saw record bids, including Japanese stalwart Yui Susaki for Rs 60 lakh and Indian stars like Aman Sehrawat exceeding Rs 50 lakh each.

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) has announced the revised schedule for Season 6, which will now be held from January 3 to 19 at the KD Jadhav stadium here.

Held under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), PWL also announced that the player auction for the upcoming season will take place on November 30 in Mumbai.

The schedule has been revised to align with a change in the United World Wrestling (UWW) calendar, ensuring that the league fits seamlessly within the international wrestling schedule and enables the best wrestlers from India and around the world to participate.

Key Dates And International Alignment

The upcoming auction is expected to attract some of the world's top wrestlers, including Olympic and World Championship medallists, who will go under the hammer.

The auction will also carry forward the legacy of record-breaking player acquisitions in the League. The previous auction witnessed Japanese stalwart Yui Susaki emerge as the highest-sold wrestler, with a winning bid of Rs 60 lakh, making the player the most expensive acquisition in Pro Wrestling League history.

The trio of Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal, and Sujeet Kalkal were the most sought-after Indian players, pocketing in excess of Rs 50 lakh each.

Franchises And Weight Divisions

Season 6 will feature six franchises -- Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Haryana Thunders, Delhi Dangal Warriors, Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals, and UP Dominators -- competing for the coveted crown.

The competition will be staged across nine Olympic weight divisions -- 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, and 125kg (men), and 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, and 76kg (women).