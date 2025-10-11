PVL: Torpedoes down Blue Spikers to extend win streak

IMAGE: The win against Kochi Blue Spikers was Bengaluru Torpedoes' third in a row. Photograph: Prime Volleyball/X

Bengaluru Torpedoes continued their winning run in the Prime Volleyball League defeating Kochi Blue Spikers 13-15, 17-15, 15-9, 15-12, in Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Abhishek C K provided the early flair to Kochi's attacks, but the Torpedoes matched their intensity with Sethu's super serve. Bengaluru Torpedoes captain and setter Matthew West kept his side in the game with some fine pieces of distribution.

Nitin Minhas' monster block earned coach David Lee's side a crucial super point. But Kochi's smart review call pulled back a point for his side.

Erin Varghese kept the intensity up for Kochi despite the Torpedoes relying on Joel Benjamin and Jalen Penrose to put back the pressure. An injury to setter Byron Keturakis affected Kochi's momentum.

The Torpedoes found their way back, with Penrose growing more dangerous by the minute. Unforced errors from Kochi increased, further piling on their troubles. Sethu joined in on the attack in the front court to tilt the game Torpedoes' way.

Aravindh made an impression on the court for the Spikers. But his efforts were too little, too late as Bengaluru continued to test the opposition's defence. A thunderous spike from Joel earned Bengaluru Torpedoes their third win in a row.