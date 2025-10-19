HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PVL: Prince powers Goa to sensational win over Delhi

PVL: Prince powers Goa to sensational win over Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
October 19, 2025 23:46 IST

Prince Malik

IMAGE: The Guardians bounced back in the third, led by Nathaniel's attacking bursts, Chirag Yadav's serving pressure, and Prince Malik's defensive blocks, winning 15-11. Photograph: Goa Guardians/X

Goa Guardians produced a thrilling comeback to down Delhi Toofans 14-16, 11-15, 15-11, 16-13, 15-11 and jump to fourth spot in the Prime Volleyball League, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Delhi seized the initiative early, taking the first two sets with strong performances from Jesus Chourio, Anu James, and Carlos Berrios.

Goa's Jeffrey Menzel and Dushyant Singh offered resistance, but the Toofans' firepower proved decisive in the first two sets.

 

The Guardians bounced back in the third, led by Nathaniel's attacking bursts, Chirag Yadav's serving pressure, and Prince's defensive blocks, winning 15-11.

The fourth set saw a dramatic turnaround, with Prince dominating at the net and delivering a stunning super serve to clinch it 16-13, leveling the match.

In the deciding fifth set, Goa maintained momentum with Aravindan's clever setter dump and Player-of-the-Match Prince's net play.

Chirag Yadav sealed the victory with a powerful super point spike, completing a memorable 3-2 triumph.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
