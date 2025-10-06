HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PVL: Mumbai Meteors blank Calicut Heroes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 06, 2025 21:14 IST

PVL

IMAGE: Mumbai Meteors moved to the top of the table with a win over defending champions Calicut Heroes in the Prime Volleyball League, in Hyderabad, on Monday. Photograph: Prime Volleyball/X

Mumbai Meteors continued their dominant run in the Prime Volleyball League with a commanding 15-9, 15-8, 15-12 win over defending champions Calicut Heroes at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Monday.

Amit Gulia led from the front to be adjudged 'Player of the Match' as Mumbai executed their plans to perfection, maintaining their unbeaten streak and moving to the top of the table.

Calicut Heroes started the game with passes to the middle, allowing setter and captain Mohan Ukkarpandian to have options in the attack. But blocker Abhinav Salar's commanding presence for Mumbai allowed the Meteors to tackle Calicut's attacking threats.

Ukkrapandian's double touch handed Mumbai an early super point. Shubham Chaudhary's strong spikes did not allow Calicut's defence any momentum, while Mathias Loftesnes too tested the opposition.

Dete Bosco remained the most dangerous player for the defending champions on court, providing power to Calicut's attacks.

However, unforced errors added to Calicut's troubles and Mumbai continued to capitalise on them.

 

Santhosh brought the much-needed spark to Calicut's attacks, while Vikas Maan started finding his footing in the game. But captain Gulia kept his forces calm and saw his team through the tricky phase of the match.

Mumbai executed their plans to perfection to pick up another 3-0 win and three points in the league to go top of the table.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
