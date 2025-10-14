HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PVL: Meteors outplay Blue Spikers to stay atop

PVL: Meteors outplay Blue Spikers to stay atop

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 14, 2025 22:19 IST

x

PVL

IMAGE: Mumbai Meteors consolidated their position at the top of the  Prime Volleyball League standings with a hard-fought win over Kochi Blue Spikers, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. Photograph: Prime Volleyball/X

Mumbai Meteors registered a hard-fought win over Kochi Blue Spikers to consolidate their top spot in the Prime Volleyball League, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Mumbai won 15-7, 7-15, 13-15, 15-8, 15-11 in a five-set thriller as Karthik was named Player of the Match.

With the win, the Mumbai franchise retained their top spot in the table with 11 points in four games while Kochi occupied the ninth position after five matches.

Mumbai made a strong start with setter Om Lad Vasant's precise passes and Petter Alstad Ostvik's solid blocking of Erin Varghese's spikes helping them dominate the opening set.

Kochi brought on Hemanth and Amal K Thomas to provide much-needed attacking flair.

Amrinderpal Singh continued his form in the defence as he made solid blocks. Hemanth earned a super point and Kochi levelled the game.

Setter Moushin played a key role for Kochi with his distributions.

Abhishek's contributions in the attack helped Kochi take the lead.

Mumbai brought veteran blocker Karthik A and setter Vipul Kumar on the court, and the game began to swing towards Mumbai once again.

Amit Gulia's smart receptions helped the Meteors push the game to the fifth set.

 

Shubham Chaudhary showed his defensive strengths to make crucial blocks. Despite service pressure from Amal, Mumbai managed to script a hard-fought victory, with Mathias Loftesnes leading the attack charge.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Jr Worlds PIX: Tanvi eases into Round 2 in 11 minutes!
Jr Worlds PIX: Tanvi eases into Round 2 in 11 minutes!
'World cricket needs you...' Gambhir's pep talk to WI
'World cricket needs you...' Gambhir's pep talk to WI
Singapore snuff out India's AFC Asia Cup hopes
Singapore snuff out India's AFC Asia Cup hopes
'Mentality of selectors...' Rahane's bold stance!
'Mentality of selectors...' Rahane's bold stance!
Sultan of Johor Cup: India-Pakistan Clash Ends In Draw
Sultan of Johor Cup: India-Pakistan Clash Ends In Draw

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Forbidden Love Stories

webstory image 2

10 Diane Keaton Movies On OTT

webstory image 3

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

VIDEOS

Bengal Cops Recreate Crime Scene With Durgapur Gang-Rape Accused0:54

Bengal Cops Recreate Crime Scene With Durgapur Gang-Rape...

NSG commandos carry out mock drill simulating terrorist hostage crisis in college setting7:26

NSG commandos carry out mock drill simulating terrorist...

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level0:57

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO