HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PVL: Meteors climb atop with win over Torpedoes

PVL: Meteors climb atop with win over Torpedoes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 22, 2025 23:19 IST

x

PVL

IMAGE: Mumbai Meteors finished the league stage of the Prime Volleyball League atop the points table. Photograph: Prime Volleyball/X

Mumbai Meteors breezed past Bengaluru Torpedoes to go top of the Prime Volleyball League points table, in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The Mumbai outfit won 15-13, 15-13, 18-20, 15-10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Having finished first in the league stage, the Meteors will face off against the team that will finish in the fourth position in the first semifinal on Friday.

In the second semifinals, the second placed Torpedoes will play Ahmedabad Defenders, who finished third in the league stage.

The Meteors started well with setter Om Lad dictating the terms from the middle.

Mathias Loftesnes and Shuham kept Bengaluru in the contest with constant spikes. The presence of blockers Jishnu and Mujeeb fortified the Torpedoes' defence.

Player-of-the-match Shubham Chaudhary, however, managed to find the right spot with his spikes, and the Meteors took an early lead.

In Matt West's absence, setter Sandeep did well to find Joel Benjamin on multiple occasions. But Mumbai's Petter Ostvik remained alert and made solid blocks. Amit Gulia's thunderous spikes tested the Torpedoes as the Meteors took control.

 

Penrose paired up with Mujeeb to strengthen Bengaluru's defence. Amit kept up the pressure from Mumbai but Bengaluru held their nerves and, with Penrose's spike, pulled one set back.

Karthik put pressure back on the Torpedoes with some strong serves. Om's skillful slow serves surprised Penrose, and the Meteors extended their lead.

The Meteors won the match when Loftesnes effected a clean block.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why India Must Play Kuldeep In Adelaide
Why India Must Play Kuldeep In Adelaide
Satwik-Chirag bow out of French Open; Unnati advances
Satwik-Chirag bow out of French Open; Unnati advances
FC Goa go down fighting to mighty Al Nassr
FC Goa go down fighting to mighty Al Nassr
Women's WC: Aus thrash Eng in top of table clash
Women's WC: Aus thrash Eng in top of table clash
'Sorry for him...' Ashwin baffled by Sarfaraz snub
'Sorry for him...' Ashwin baffled by Sarfaraz snub

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Indian Old Timers

webstory image 2

5 Best Air Purifiers For Your Home

webstory image 3

7 Ways To Have Upma For Breakfast

VIDEOS

President Murmu offers prayers at Sabarimala Temple3:21

President Murmu offers prayers at Sabarimala Temple

President Murmu departs from Sabarimala Temple2:09

President Murmu departs from Sabarimala Temple

Video: Helipad Sinks As President Murmu's Chopper Lands in Kerala3:34

Video: Helipad Sinks As President Murmu's Chopper Lands...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO