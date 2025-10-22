PVL: Meteors climb atop with win over Torpedoes

IMAGE: Mumbai Meteors finished the league stage of the Prime Volleyball League atop the points table. Photograph: Prime Volleyball/X

Mumbai Meteors breezed past Bengaluru Torpedoes to go top of the Prime Volleyball League points table, in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The Mumbai outfit won 15-13, 15-13, 18-20, 15-10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Having finished first in the league stage, the Meteors will face off against the team that will finish in the fourth position in the first semifinal on Friday.

In the second semifinals, the second placed Torpedoes will play Ahmedabad Defenders, who finished third in the league stage.

The Meteors started well with setter Om Lad dictating the terms from the middle.

Mathias Loftesnes and Shuham kept Bengaluru in the contest with constant spikes. The presence of blockers Jishnu and Mujeeb fortified the Torpedoes' defence.

Player-of-the-match Shubham Chaudhary, however, managed to find the right spot with his spikes, and the Meteors took an early lead.

In Matt West's absence, setter Sandeep did well to find Joel Benjamin on multiple occasions. But Mumbai's Petter Ostvik remained alert and made solid blocks. Amit Gulia's thunderous spikes tested the Torpedoes as the Meteors took control.

Penrose paired up with Mujeeb to strengthen Bengaluru's defence. Amit kept up the pressure from Mumbai but Bengaluru held their nerves and, with Penrose's spike, pulled one set back.

Karthik put pressure back on the Torpedoes with some strong serves. Om's skillful slow serves surprised Penrose, and the Meteors extended their lead.

The Meteors won the match when Loftesnes effected a clean block.