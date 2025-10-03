PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes rally to down Goa Guardians

IMAGE: Bengaluru Torpedoes clinched a thrilling win over newbies Goa Guardians . Photograph: Prime Volleyball/X

Bengaluru Torpedoes came from behind to pick up a thrilling 15-9, 11-15, 13-15, 17-15, 15-9 win over new entrants Goa Guardians in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) Season 4 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Torpedoes started with a bang with Sethu unleashing a series of powerful serves to unsettle Goa's libero Ramanathan.

Matt West distributed his passes efficiently to keep options in attack as Jalen Penrose and Joel Benjamin put the Torpedoes in the lead with thunderous spikes.

Chirag's aggressive style of play brought Goa back into the game. With Nathaniel Dickinson and the veteran Jeffrey Menzel's cross attacks, Goa started troubling the Torpedoes and two consecutive super points shifted the momentum in their favour.

The Torpedoes, however, upped the ante but Goa kept matching their intensity.

Rohit Yadav's super serve stunned the Torpedoes while Prince shut them down with tremendous blocks as the Guardians surged ahead.

Man-of-the-match Penrose's counterattack and serves brought the Torpedoes back into the contest before Nitin Minhas' fine defensive show pushed the match into the fifth set.

In the decider, Joel started attacking from the left side of the court, while Mujeeb combined with Penrose in defence as Bengaluru picked up their first win of the season.