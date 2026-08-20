Sindhu's Sixth World Championships Medal Bid Halted

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu's bid for an unprecedented sixth World Championships medal concluded with a hard-fought quarterfinal loss to China's Wang Zhi Yi, ending India's hopes in the women's singles event.

Photograph: Badminton Association of India/X

Key Points PV Sindhu's quest for a sixth World Championships medal ended in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu lost to China's world No. 3 Wang Zhi Yi in a tough three-game match.

The defeat marks the end of India's challenge for a women's singles medal at the championships.

Sindhu previously won gold in 2019, silver in 2017 and 2018, and bronze in 2013 and 2014 at the World Championships.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's hopes of winning an unprecedented sixth World Championships medal came to an end after she suffered a gruelling 11-21 21-15 17-21 defeat to China's world No. 3 Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles quarterfinals in New Delhi on Thursday.

PV Sindhu Exits World Championships Quarterfinals

Sindhu, a two-time world champion, made a strong fightback after losing the opening game but could not sustain the momentum in the decider. Wang kept her composure in the closing stages to seal a hard-fought victory and advance to the semifinals.

The Indian had been chasing a sixth medal at the prestigious championships, having previously won gold in 2019, silver in 2017 and 2018, and bronze in 2013 and 2014. Her exit also brings an end to India's hopes of a women's singles medal at the championships.