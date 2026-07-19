PV Sindhu's Japan Open Triumph: A Resounding Comeback

Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu has triumphantly clinched the Japan Open Super 750, marking her first major title in two years and reaffirming her belief in a powerful comeback ahead of the World Championships.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points PV Sindhu won the Japan Open Super 750, her first major title in two years.

She defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight sets.

Sindhu is the first Indian to ever win the Japan Open tournament.

The victory provides a significant confidence boost for Sindhu ahead of the upcoming World Championships.

Sindhu overcame a challenging two-year period marked by niggles and injuries to achieve this comeback win.

Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu on Sunday said that while she never stopped believing in herself, her victory at the Japan Open Super 750 reaffirmed that it is not over yet. Sindhu's win in straight sets over Japan's Akane Yamaguchi helped her clinch a first major title in two years, and she also became the first-ever Indian to win the tournament.

"I must say, (it is a) much waited and much wanted (victory)," Sindhu told reporters in an interaction organised by the Badminton Association of India. "It is definitely a confidence boost where with this, I can go much further and this gives me a lot of confidence and lot of belief that yes, I can do it and it's not over yet. I'm very, very happy for this win right before the upcoming Worlds (Championships)."

PV Sindhu's Resilient Comeback

"You hear a lot of things happening but I think more than giving a reply, I would just want to say that I believe in myself. Yes, it has been a long time and for me, yes, this title was very, very important," Sindhu added.

Sindhu admitted it was a tough run for her for almost last two years in which she also struggled with niggles and injuries. "It was quite a tough journey because I had some niggles and injuries. As an athlete, injuries do happen. It's part and parcel of life so it is very important to come back stronger and definitely it took me some time," Sindhu said.

Overcoming Challenges And Injuries

"I had some niggles, then I came back again, I was injured again and then coming back to the rhythm, it wasn't easy."

"The support staff, my coach, and I worked really hard to come to this stage and I'm very happy that I could do this and win and give them this victory," she added.