CM Naidu Congratulates PV Sindhu On Historic Japan Open Triumph

Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu has clinched her maiden Super 750 Japan Open title, defeating Akane Yamaguchi in straight games, a victory hailed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a proud moment for the nation.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points PV Sindhu secured her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open.

Sindhu defeated local favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games (21-17, 21-17).

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Sindhu, calling it a proud moment for Indian badminton.

This victory marks Sindhu's biggest title since her World Championships win in 2019.

Sindhu became the first Indian to win the Japan Open, showcasing attacking badminton and tactical discipline.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday hailed PV Sindhu's Japan Open triumph, saying the title was a proud moment for Indian badminton. The CM congratulated the ace shuttler on her straight-games victory over Akane Yamaguchi and wished her greater success in the tournaments ahead.

"Heartfelt congratulations to PV Sindhu for a phenomenal straight-games victory (21-17, 21-17) over Yamaguchi to win the Japan Open. A historic milestone for Indian badminton! All the best for the Olympics, Amma," Naidu said in a post on X.

Sindhu's Historic Japan Open Victory

The two-time Olympic medallist produced a vintage display of attacking badminton to outclass local favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games and clinch her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open.

The 31-year-old became the first Indian to win the Japan Open, combining relentless attack with tactical discipline and composure in the decisive moments to register a 21-17, 21-17 victory over the three-time world champion and secure her first title in more than two years.

Sindhu's previous title came at the Syed Modi International in 2024. The Japan Open victory is her biggest title since winning the World Championships in 2019.