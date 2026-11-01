Sindhu Claims Second Season Title At Hylo Open

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu secured her second title of the season, dominating the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament with a straight-game victory over Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt, boosting her World Tour Finals qualification hopes.

IMAGE: Sindhu Pv

Key Points PV Sindhu clinched her second title of the season at the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament on Sunday.

Sindhu defeated world No. 25 Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark in straight games (21-12, 21-14) in the final.

The former world champion showcased excellent control and quality in her stroke-play during the 39-minute summit clash.

This victory earns the world No. 8 Indian 9200 ranking points, aiding her qualification for the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu clinched her second title of the season, bagging the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game win over world No. 25 Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark here on Sunday.

Sindhu's Dominant Performance

A former world champion, Sindhu, who won the Japan Open in July and finished runner-up at the French Open last week, showed great control and quality in her stroke-play, while registering a dominating 21-12 21-14 win over eighth seed Line in the 39-minute summit clash of the USD 500,000 event.

The world No. 8 Indian thus grabbed 9200 ranking points to stay on track for the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Sindhu, seeded second here, came into the final with an overwhelming 6-1 head-to-head lead against her opponent and the Danish's only win came at the 2025 Sudirman Cup Finals.