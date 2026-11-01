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Sindhu Claims Second Season Title At Hylo Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 01, 2026 19:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu secured her second title of the season, dominating the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament with a straight-game victory over Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt, boosting her World Tour Finals qualification hopes.

Sindhu Pv

IMAGE: Sindhu Pv

Key Points

  • PV Sindhu clinched her second title of the season at the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament on Sunday.
  • Sindhu defeated world No. 25 Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark in straight games (21-12, 21-14) in the final.
  • The former world champion showcased excellent control and quality in her stroke-play during the 39-minute summit clash.
  • This victory earns the world No. 8 Indian 9200 ranking points, aiding her qualification for the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu clinched her second title of the season, bagging the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game win over world No. 25 Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark here on Sunday.

Sindhu's Dominant Performance

A former world champion, Sindhu, who won the Japan Open in July and finished runner-up at the French Open last week, showed great control and quality in her stroke-play, while registering a dominating 21-12 21-14 win over eighth seed Line in the 39-minute summit clash of the USD 500,000 event.

 

The world No. 8 Indian thus grabbed 9200 ranking points to stay on track for the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Sindhu, seeded second here, came into the final with an overwhelming 6-1 head-to-head lead against her opponent and the Danish's only win came at the 2025 Sudirman Cup Finals.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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