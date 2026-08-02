PV Sindhu: Tanvi Sharma has ingredients to become a very special player

Tanvi Sharma is the youngest champion in the history of the Taipei Open at 17 years and 222 days.

IMAGE: Tanvi Sharma celebrates with coach Park Tae-sang on winning the BWF Super 300 title at Taipei Open on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, PV Sindhu/X

Key Points India's Tanvi Sharma defeated Thuy Linh Nguyen to win the Taipei Open on Sunday.

She became the youngest champion in Taipei Open history at just 17 years and 222 days old.

Tanvi won the title in straight games.

India's 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title after defeating Vietnam's sixth-seeded Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games to win the women's singles crown at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament on Sunday.

The teenage shuttler produced a dominant performance in the summit clash, defeating Nguyen 21-16, 21-16 in just 36 minutes to secure the biggest title of her young career.

Tanvi, who finished runner-up at last year's US Open Super 300, continued her impressive rise with a composed display against the experienced Vietnamese opponent.

Coached by Park Tae-sang, who previously mentored Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Tanvi has emerged as one of India's promising badminton prospects, known for her attacking style and consistency on court.

Sindhu congratulated the teen on her triumph on X: 'Couldn’t be prouder of this girl. I’ve been saying for years that Tanvi has all the ingredients to become a very special player. The talent, the stroke-making, the courage to take on the best, it’s all there.

'The only thing she needed was a little more stability and experience, and it’s been so lovely to watch that come together. This is just the beginning, Tanvi. Keep working, keep believing, and stay hungry. Indian badminton has a very bright future ahead of it with players like you. So proud of you.'

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media also hailed Tanvi's achievement in a post on X.

"17 YEARS OLD. RECORD-BREAKER. CHAMPION. Tanvi Sharma wins the Taipei Open 2026 to become the youngest champion in tournament history and only the 4th Indian Women's Singles shuttler to lift a Super 300+ trophy," BAI Media said.

At 17 years and 222 days, Tanvi also became the youngest finalist in the history of the Taipei Open, surpassing Korean doubles great Lee Yong Dae, who was 17 years and 287 days old when he reached the men's doubles final in 2006.