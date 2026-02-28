HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » P V Sindhu Stranded at Dubai Airport After US Attacks Iran

P V Sindhu Stranded at Dubai Airport After US Attacks Iran

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 28, 2026 23:18 IST

x

PV Sindhu, en route to the All England Open badminton tournament, found herself stranded at Dubai Airport as escalating Middle East tensions caused widespread flight suspensions.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • P V Sindhu's travel to the All England Open badminton tournament was disrupted due to flight suspensions at Dubai Airport.
  • Escalating tensions in the Middle East, involving the US, Israel, and Iran, led to airspace closures and flight cancellations.
  • Dubai Airport suspended all operations indefinitely due to the airspace closures.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was on Saturday left stranded at Dubal airport en route to the prestigious All England Open badminton tournament in Birmingham, after flight operations were suspended owing to escalating of tensions in the Middle East.

The premier badminton tournament is scheduled to start from next Tuesday.

 

Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a video showing a crowded airport with a caption: "All flights suspended until further notice."

The US and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran on Saturday, with American President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to overthrow the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

The military strikes have led to a closure of air space in the Gulf region and caused disruption to several flights, including Emirates and Air India.

Flight Cancellations And Airport Closures

Air India cancelled all its flight to and from the Gulf region, mainly to Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv, Israel, the airline said in a statement posted on 'X'.

The Dubai airport too suspended all operations indefinitely due to airspace closures following missile strikes involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dozens killed as Israel, US strike Iran; Tehran hits Middle East
Dozens killed as Israel, US strike Iran; Tehran hits Middle East
Iran's defence minister killed in US-Israeli strikes: Report
Iran's defence minister killed in US-Israeli strikes: Report
Iran strikes US military base in Bahrain
Iran strikes US military base in Bahrain
India's Israel Ties Could Be A Costly Mistake
India's Israel Ties Could Be A Costly Mistake
When US, Israel Attacked Iran
When US, Israel Attacked Iran

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Attack on Iran2:52

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu...

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO