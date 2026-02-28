P V Sindhu Stranded at Dubai Airport After US Attacks Iran

PV Sindhu, en route to the All England Open badminton tournament, found herself stranded at Dubai Airport as escalating Middle East tensions caused widespread flight suspensions.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points P V Sindhu's travel to the All England Open badminton tournament was disrupted due to flight suspensions at Dubai Airport.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East, involving the US, Israel, and Iran, led to airspace closures and flight cancellations.

Dubai Airport suspended all operations indefinitely due to the airspace closures.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was on Saturday left stranded at Dubal airport en route to the prestigious All England Open badminton tournament in Birmingham, after flight operations were suspended owing to escalating of tensions in the Middle East.

The premier badminton tournament is scheduled to start from next Tuesday.

Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a video showing a crowded airport with a caption: "All flights suspended until further notice."

The US and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran on Saturday, with American President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to overthrow the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

The military strikes have led to a closure of air space in the Gulf region and caused disruption to several flights, including Emirates and Air India.

Flight Cancellations And Airport Closures

Air India cancelled all its flight to and from the Gulf region, mainly to Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv, Israel, the airline said in a statement posted on 'X'.

The Dubai airport too suspended all operations indefinitely due to airspace closures following missile strikes involving the US, Israel and Iran.