PV Sindhu Stranded at Dubai Airport Amid Middle East Tensions

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu finds herself stranded at Dubai airport as escalating Middle East tensions lead to flight suspensions, jeopardizing her participation in the prestigious All England Open.

Key Points PV Sindhu stranded at Dubai airport due to escalating Middle East tensions and flight suspensions.

The conflict and airspace closures have disrupted flights, including those of Emirates and Air India.

Sindhu expressed concern over the rapidly escalating tensions and the impact on civilian life.

Air India cancelled flights to major Gulf destinations and Tel Aviv due to the ongoing conflict.

The Dubai airport has suspended operations indefinitely due to airspace closures following missile strikes.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was on Saturday left stranded at Dubai airport en route to the prestigious All England Open badminton tournament, after flight operations were suspended owing to escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The tournament is scheduled to start from next Tuesday.

Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a video showing a crowded airport with a caption: "All flights suspended until further notice."

Later, the Indian superstar shuttler said she was safe but stuck with her team. She added that the speed at which the tensions have escalated is "terrifying".

"It's hard to process what's unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying," Sindhu wrote on 'X'.

"So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend.

"To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you, it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve," she added.

Sindhu said that airports are chaotic with many families "stranded and waiting".

"Airports are chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon. I'm sure the authorities are doing everything in their power, and like everyone here, we're holding on to patience and hope," she wrote.

"Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected."

Flight Disruptions and Airspace Closures

The US and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran on Saturday, with American President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to overthrow the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

The military strikes have led to a closure of air space in the Gulf region and caused disruption to several flights, including Emirates and Air India.

Air India cancelled all its flight to and from the Gulf region, mainly to Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv, Israel, the airline said in a statement posted on 'X'.

The Dubai airport too suspended all operations indefinitely due to airspace closures following missile strikes involving the US, Israel and Iran.