PV Sindhu Dominates To Reach Australian Open Semi-Finals

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has powered into the women's singles semi-finals of the Australian Open Super 500, setting up a thrilling clash with top seed Akane Yamaguchi.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points PV Sindhu advanced to the Australian Open Super 500 women's singles semi-finals.

Sindhu defeated Chinese Taipei's Chen Su Yu in a dominant straight-game victory (21-6, 21-9) in just 27 minutes.

She will next face top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, against whom she holds a narrow 15-13 head-to-head advantage.

This semi-final appearance is a significant boost for Sindhu, who has been searching for rhythm on the BWF World Tour.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the women's singles semi-finals of the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a commanding straight-game victory here on Friday. The third-seeded Indian outclassed Chinese Taipei's Chen Su Yu 21-6, 21-9 in a one-sided quarter-final contest that lasted just 27 minutes.

Sindhu's Dominant Performance

The former world champion Sindhu will next face top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who ended the impressive run of Indian teenager Tanvi Sharma with a 21-14, 21-14 victory in 32 minutes. Sindhu incidentally holds a narrow 15-13 head-to-head advantage over the world No. 3 Japanese.

Sindhu dominated proceedings from the outset, using her superior reach and court coverage to keep her opponent under constant pressure. She raced through the opening game before maintaining the momentum in the second to seal her place in the last-four.

The semi-final appearance marks a significant boost for Sindhu, who has endured an inconsistent season and has been searching for rhythm on the BWF World Tour and is in search for her first title since Syed Modi International in December 2024. Earlier, Sindhu had defeated compatriot Isharani Baruah in the pre-quarterfinals to advance to the last-eight.