Home  » Sports » PV Sindhu Seeks Clarity at Meenakshi Temple

PV Sindhu Seeks Clarity at Meenakshi Temple

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute Read
June 15, 2025 19:59 IST

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: PV Sindhu with her husband Venkatta Datta Sai and family. Photograph: PV Sindhu/Facebook

Struggling with recent form, PV Sindhu visited the Meenakshi Temple —a quiet moment of reflection for the star shuttler seeking a reset.

The Olympic medallist visited the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai over the weekend, sharing serene snapshots and a heartfelt message.

 

‘A quiet weekend, a searching soul, and a temple that always knows what I need. Thank you, Meenakshi Amman, for the calm, the courage, and the clarity,’ she posted.

Her visit comes at a time when Sindhu is navigating a rough patch in her career, having suffered early exits in recent tournaments. She has also slipped to World No. 18, her lowest ranking in more than a decade.

PV Sindhu

For a player known for her grit and comebacks, the temple visit signals more than just a moment of peace—it reflects a reset. And perhaps, a quiet vow to rise again.

REDIFF SPORTS
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

