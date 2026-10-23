PV Sindhu eases past Pin-chian in 39 minutes to enter French Open semifinals

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has powered into the French Open Super 750 women's singles semifinals, showcasing her determination to clinch her first title at this prestigious badminton tournament.

IMAGE: P V Sindhu will face Japan's Hina Akechi in the semifinals of the French Open Super 750 tournament. Photograph: Kind Courtesy FFBaD/X

Key Points PV Sindhu advanced to the women's singles semifinals of the French Open Super 750 tournament on Friday with a straight-game win over Chiu Pin-chian.

Ashmita Chaliha's notable run at the tournament ended in the quarterfinals after losing to former world champion Nozomi Okuhara.

Sindhu, the only Indian left in the competition, will face Japan's Hina Akechi in the semifinals.

Sindhu reflected on her first-round scare, stating she learned to maintain focus even when leading, ensuring she fights until the match is over.

The Indian shuttler, who has never won the French Open, expressed strong hopes of securing the title this year.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu cruised into the women's singles semifinals with a straight-game win, while Ashmita Chaliha's impressive run ended in the quarterfinals of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris on Friday.

The former world champion was in complete control and took 39 minutes to brush aside Chinese Taipei's Chiu Pin-chian 21-13, 21-14 in the quarterfinals of the $950,000 tournament.

Chaliha's Campaign Concludes

However, it was the end of the road for the 27-year-old Chaliha, who had stunned three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

The world No. 36 Indian went down fighting 10-21, 21-17, 16-21 to former world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Sindhu thus remains the lone Indian left in the tournament. She will take on Japan's Hina Akechi in the semifinals.

Sindhu's Road to Victory

While her victory over Pin-chian appeared straightforward, the world No. 11 had survived a scare in her opening round against Thailand's world No. 26 Supanida Katethong.

"I think I've learned my lesson in the first round. I was leading and then I let her come into the match and it was very crucial in the end. After that, I was more aware while leading. I didn't think that it was easy, or that the game was over (against Pin-chian)," Sindhu said after her win.

"I still kept fighting until the end, until the match was over, because, you never know. There might be matches like my first-round match, where I was leading by 10 points and then she covered the gap, and it was anybody's match at that point," she added.

The Indian had suffered a shock first-round defeat to lower-ranked Yvonne Li of Germany at the Denmark Open last week.

Aiming for French Open Title

Sindhu has never won the French Open and is hoping to end that wait this year.

"Absolutely, it would be wonderful (to win the French Open). A long time ago, I played once in the French Open, but that was in a different stadium. I'm really hoping this time I can convert that into a win.

"It would be wonderful if I win here, and I'm really hoping for it. Of course, it's not over yet. I need to go back and recover well for tomorrow and come back stronger. I still don't know who the opponent would be," Sindhu said.