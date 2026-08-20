PV Sindhu Questions Opponent's Cramps After World Championships Exit

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reflects on her surprising pre-quarterfinal exit from the Badminton World Championships, questioning her opponent's mid-match cramps and vowing to improve for future tournaments.

Photograph: Badminton Association of India/X

Key Points PV Sindhu was defeated in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships by China's Wang Zhi Yi.

Sindhu expressed suspicion that Wang's severe cramps during the match might have been a tactical ploy.

Wang Zhi Yi insisted her cramps were genuine, attributing them to the intensity of the match.

Sindhu acknowledged her need for greater patience and improved stroke-making in crucial moments.

Despite the setback, Sindhu remains determined to pursue her sixth World Championships medal.

A disappointed PV Sindhu said her pre-quarterfinal defeat at the home World Championships "hurts a lot more" but suggested that China's Wang Zhi Yi's cramps in the closing stages could have been part of her tactics, while admitting she herself needed to be more patient.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu's hopes of winning an unprecedented sixth World Championships medal ended with a gruelling 11-21 21-15 17-21 loss to world No. 3 Wang, who battled severe cramps in both legs in the final stages to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sindhu's Perspective On Opponent's Tactics

"I don't know if she had an injury or what, maybe that was her tactics and her way of doing it," Sindhu told reporters after the match. "I have to be focused and I was, but again each point matters, right? At that point, even though she takes a break or not, if she is injured or not, you never know."

The match turned at 16-15 when Sindhu sprayed a shot wide and Wang, while chasing the shuttle, fell flat and immediately clutched her left thigh after appearing to suffer a cramp. Following a medical timeout, Wang returned with the score level at 16-16. A smash put Wang ahead 18-17 before another excruciating 54-shot rally ended with Sindhu going long. Wang was again clutching her right thigh before Sindhu smashed into the net to hand the Chinese three match points. Wang let out a scream before collapsing on the court after winning the next point.

"Maybe that is her way of game style or that is her way of strategy, but for me it is just that I need to focus and play every point and focus on every point," Sindhu said.

Wang Zhi Yi's Response To Cramp Allegations

Wang, however, insisted that the cramps were genuine. "I had to push myself hard, that's why I suffered cramps. I understand she (Sindhu) might have thought it at that moment but I was really injured that time," Wang said through an interpreter. "It was such a tough match today. She is a very strong opponent, she has fast attack. My game plan worked and I am proud of my performance today. "That moment I just told myself to keep going, never give up."

Sindhu's Future Goals And Lessons Learned

Sindhu felt the contest could have gone her way had she shown greater patience in the closing stages. "I should have converted that into a win is what I said because I mean they were long rallies. It was a good match and I think 17-17 at that point, every point matters. And I should have been a little more patient is what I felt," she said.

The defeat also ended Sindhu's long-standing unbeaten record against Chinese players at the BWF World Championships. "It does hurt a lot more because after you train and work hard for so long, losing these kind of matches definitely hurts a lot. But I think it is a game, that is how it is supposed to be," she said. "You will get much more stronger that way and bounce back stronger and learn from your mistakes. Whatever is done is done and I think now it is time to go back and see and do whatever is required."

Sindhu, however, vowed to continue chasing the elusive sixth World Championships medal. "Absolutely, this time I have tried hard but at the end of the day only one can win. But yeah, definitely I will keep trying," said the 31-year-old, who has two bronze, two silver and a gold to her name.

The Indian also acknowledged that she needed to work on her patience and stroke-making after discussing the defeat with her coach. "I needed to be a little more patient from my side because it was very, very equal. Disappointed, of course. Yeah, I mean, that's how it is. That's how sport is. You learn. You lose a lot. You win a lot. I mean, when you lose, you need to deal with it. "Definitely a lot of lessons to be taken. From today's game, I'm going to go discuss with my coach what needs to be done. But it is disappointing when you lose. "I had to be very focused and very patient and focus on every point. So yeah, I think the last three points just changed the game is what I felt. I need to go back and maybe just work a little bit on my strokes. Yeah, I think it was just her day today. That is all I can say."