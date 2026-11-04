PV Sindhu Declares '31 Is The New 21' As She Qualifies For World Tour Finals

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, has qualified for the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals in December, proving that age is just a number as she continues to compete at the sport's elite level.

Photograph: BAI/X

Key Points PV Sindhu has secured her spot in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in December.

Sindhu recently won her second title of the season at the Hylo Open Super 500 on Sunday, following her Japan Open win in July and a runner-up finish at the French Open last month.

The 31-year-old asserts that age is not a barrier to competing at the highest level, stating '31 is the new 21'.

She credits her continued success to meticulous body care, smart tournament scheduling, and an enduring passion for badminton.

Sindhu believes winning titles now is 'much sweeter' due to a deeper understanding of the sport's demands and challenges.

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu has secured a place in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in December and insisted that age is no barrier to competing at the highest level as "31 is the new 21".

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, is a central figure of the "golden generation" of women's singles players, including top global stars such as Carolina Marin, Nozomi Okuhara, Ratchanok Intanon and Tai Tzu-ying. The Indian is currently fifth in the World Tour qualification rankings and the top eight make the cut for the season finale.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad on Sunday claimed her second title of the season at the Hylo Open Super 500, having won the Japan Open in July and finished runner-up at the French Open last month.

Her recent run has helped her climb to sixth in the overall world rankings ahead of the World Tour Finals in China from December 9 to 13.

Sindhu's Road To The World Tour Finals

"I'm happy that I've climbed into the top six now. I just feel that if you keep doing well, you automatically start winning and your ranking also comes up. If you perform well and win tournaments, you don't have to think only about the ranking. It will automatically improve," Sindhu said.

"Badminton as a sport has been changing all the time. Staying patient on court is important, and from next year, it's going to be 15 points (per game), so things will be different. We have to adapt accordingly. I'm happy that I'm able to compete with the golden generation from back then as well as with this generation now."

Asked if she believes she can return to her previous dominant level, Sindhu was emphatic.

"Absolutely. Why not? If you take care of your body, definitely yes. It's just about how you take care of your body. A lot of athletes are playing in their 30s, 31s and 32s, and there have been many who were at the top at that age. So, why not get back to the top again? I'm getting there, and I am there.

"I'm saying this because I know that I can still do it."

Age Is Just A Number: Sindhu's Philosophy

Sindhu said she decided not to play in Korea and Japan keeping in mind the upcoming World Tour Finals.

"I think after playing a long tour, I thought that I would not be playing the Korea Open and the following tournaments because it was important for me also to get back and relax," said the former world champion, who is ranked fifth in the BWF World Tour Rankings.

The top eight players qualify for the season-ending event.

"It was important to take care of my body, then again get fit for the next tournaments. I'm not young anymore, but you know, 31 is the new 21. So I need to take care of my body, isn't it?

"Hopefully, I'll be there at the World To Finals and I'd be focusing on that."

The Sweetness Of Victory: Experience Matters

For Sindhu, winning titles at this stage of her career carries a different meaning, with experience giving her a better understanding of the demands and challenges of the sport.

"Yes, winning is much sweeter now because you understand how difficult it is. You understand what is going through your mind and what mistakes you have made.

"Back then, at 21, you would get frustrated and annoyed, and you wouldn't know why something was happening. But now you understand what is going on. Getting wins now is much sweeter.

"Back then, everything was new, but the feeling of having those butterflies when you win matches and tournaments is still the same. I think the energy is the same, the passion is the same. It's always nice to get those wins and victories and be back in top form. It feels very nice."

Strategic Planning And Support Staff

Sindhu said the fact that she still enjoys the sport remains a major motivation.

"When you have that passion for the sport and you enjoy playing, you just go with the flow. It's important to take care of your body and make sure you take the right decisions smartly.

"It's not that you are 20 anymore and can keep playing tournaments back-to-back. Whatever tournaments you play, you have to give 100 per cent, and for that you need to be physically and mentally at your best..."

Sindhu credited her support staff for helping her manage her workload and maintain her fitness, saying the team has been making decisions based on her physical condition and readiness.

"Obviously, I've been playing the sport for a very long time, and I've had my experiences. Recently, I've put together a new team, including my strength and conditioning coach Wayne Lombard, Shreyasi (Sanjay), my physiotherapist, Heera (Mundluru) and, of course, my coach Irwansyah (Adi Pratama).

"We make sure we take smart decisions about which tournaments to play and how my body is feeling. Every single day, we analyse whether I'm feeling good and whether I'm at 100 per cent.

"If I'm not, we make sure to change the schedule and work according to my body condition. That way, it's been really working out."