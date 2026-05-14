PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Reach Thailand Open Quarterfinals

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen showcased their badminton prowess by advancing to the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with dominant straight-set victories.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points PV Sindhu defeated Amalie Schulz in straight sets to reach the Thailand Open quarterfinals.

Lakshya Sen secured his place in the quarterfinals with a victory over Zhu Xuan Chen.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to the quarterfinals in men's doubles.

Devika Sihag's run at the Thailand Open ended with a loss to Pitchamon Opatniputh.

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen progressed to the quarterfinals of the USD 500,000 Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with victories in straight sets in their respective contests here on Thursday.

Sindhu's Dominant Performance

The two-time Olympic medallist and seeded sixth Sindhu took a mere 28 minutes to get the better of Amalie Schulz of Denmark 21-13, 21-15 in the women's singles event.

Sen Advances in Men's Singles

The seventh seed Sen defeated China's Zhu Xuan Chen 21-12, 21-13 in a second round men's singles match which lasted 39 minutes.

Tough Quarterfinal Matches Ahead

Sindhu will play against the top seed and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while Sen will be up against the winner of the match betwen Chines's Taipei Lee Chia Hao and scond seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Doubles Pair Progresses

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the top seeds, also progressed to the quarterfinals. They beat the unseeded Malaysian combination of Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Muhammad Haikal 21-12, 21-19 in 44 minutes.

The world No. 4 Indian duo will next face sixth seeded Japanese pair of Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami.

Sihag's Journey Ends

However, it was curtains for young Devika Sihag, who won the Thailand Masters for her maiden Super 300 title early this year. She lost 21-23, 11-21 against Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand.

Later in the day, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will lock horns against Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang.