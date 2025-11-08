HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sindhu's heartfelt tribute as fierce rival Tzu-Ying retires

Sindhu's heartfelt tribute as fierce rival Tzu-Ying retires

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 08, 2025 11:12 IST

x

'Beyond the rivalry, we built something truly meaningful. A quiet friendship, a deep respect, and a bond shaped through years of battles that only we fully understand.'

Tai Tzu-ying

IMAGE: Chinese Taipei's women's badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying says she will now 'enjoy a life without alarm clocks'. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and women's badminton great Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei announced her retirement from the sport, bringing curtains down on a glittering career during which she won 17 BWF World Tour titles and finished runner-up in 12 tournaments.

The 31-year-old shuttler, known for her artistry and wrist wizardry, cited recurring injuries as the reason behind her decision. Her last BWF title was at the India Open in 2024.

 

"A beautiful chapter has come to an end. Thank you, badminton, for everything you have given me," Tai Tzu wrote on her Instagram account on Friday.

"Eventually, my injuries forced me to leave the court. I couldn't end my career the way I had hoped, and it took me a while to come to terms with that.

"The TTY era has come to an end. But I hope the spirit of TTY stays with you always."

Born in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, the former world No. 1 had been battling injuries since last year and was unable to return to the international circuit.

The two-time World Championships medallist said, for now her focus is simply on embracing the calm after years of relentless travel and training.

"I haven't decided what I'll do next, but for now, I'm going to enjoy a life without alarm clocks," the shuttler wrote.

Among those paying tribute was two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, one of Tai Tzu's fiercest rivals and most admired contemporaries.

Sindhu, who faced the Tai Tzu in some of the most memorable matches of the past decade, penned a heartfelt message on X.

"For over 15 years, you were the opponent who pushed me to my limits every single time. Two of the most important medals of my life — the Rio 2016 Olympic silver and the 2019 World Championship gold — came after playing you in those marathon, heart-stopping matches.

"In Rio, we met in the pre-quarters, and in Basel, it was the quarters - and both times I had to dig as deep as I ever have. And of course, you got me back in the 2021 semifinals and denied me an Asian Games gold. I still remember that one with a smile," Sindhu wrote.

The Indian star admitted that the Chinese Taipei shuttler always pushed her to her limits on the court.

"I won't hide it: I hated playing you. Your wristwork, your deception, your calm brilliance made me dig deeper than I ever imagined I could. Facing you changed me as an athlete. Park coach will tell you how much we prepared before playing you," Sindhu added.

"But beyond the rivalry, we built something truly meaningful. A quiet friendship, a deep respect, and a bond shaped through years of battles that only we fully understand.

"Watching you step away feels like losing a piece of my own journey. The sport will miss your magic, and so will I. It is starting to hit me that my generation of players are slowly beginning to step away, and nothing really prepares you for that."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

WC: Erigaisi logs third straight win; Gukesh held
WC: Erigaisi logs third straight win; Gukesh held
PIX: A century on, Indian hockey still unites the nation
PIX: A century on, Indian hockey still unites the nation
How a Boy from Slums Fought His Way to Asian Gold
How a Boy from Slums Fought His Way to Asian Gold
'Jo maanga tha, woh mil gaya'
'Jo maanga tha, woh mil gaya'
PIX: Sabalenka, Rybakina to battle for WTA Finals crown
PIX: Sabalenka, Rybakina to battle for WTA Finals crown

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 2

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

webstory image 3

8 Ways To Ensure Your Diet Is Low Sodium

VIDEOS

Preparations in full swing as PM Modi set to launch 4 Vande Bharat Express Services from Varanasi1:01

Preparations in full swing as PM Modi set to launch 4...

Animal rights activist upset on Supreme courts order on removal of stray animals from Public Places4:39

Animal rights activist upset on Supreme courts order on...

Punjab Dog Squad conducts security check on Vande Bharat Train ahead of Inauguration1:05

Punjab Dog Squad conducts security check on Vande Bharat...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO