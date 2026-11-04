Sindhu raises red flag over badminton's 25-second rule

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, chair of the BWF Athletes' Commission, is advocating for a review of the Badminton World Federation's controversial 25-second shot clock rule, citing widespread player concerns and recent on-court incidents.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points PV Sindhu, as BWF Athletes' Commission chair, has conveyed player concerns about the 25-second shot clock rule to the Badminton World Federation.

The shot clock, currently being trialled, requires players to be ready to serve within 25 seconds after a rally, leading to yellow and red cards.

Players and umpires initially found it challenging to adapt, with ongoing debates about its fairness, particularly after a controversial red card incident at the French Open.

Sindhu expects the BWF to review the shot clock system soon, acknowledging that while athletes are adapting, some aspects need reconsideration for fairness.

The introduction of the 15-point scoring system in the future could further impact the dynamics of the game in relation to the shot clock.

Two-time Olympic-medallist P V Sindhu on Wednesday said she expects the Badminton World Federation's 25-second shot clock innovation to undergo a review after multiple concerns were conveyed to the world body about its fairness by her and several other players.

The shot clock is being trialled at select BWF World Tour tournaments this year. Under the regulation, players have 25 seconds after the end of a rally to be ready to serve.

Understanding The BWF Shot Clock Trial

"There have been a lot of ups and downs. For some people, it's still new, and sometimes a few umpires are very strict. There are instances of yellow cards and red cards...," Sindhu said in a virtual interaction on Wednesday.

"We've been getting used to the 25-second clock. It's been almost seven tournaments now, and there's been a lot of improvement. Initially, it was really hard for both the umpires and the players to understand because sometimes the receiver would be ready, but the server wouldn't be, and sometimes it would be the other way around," she explained.

"It took some time to understand how this 25-second clock works. Sometimes there are still five or seven seconds left, but the umpire says 'your opponent is ready, so why aren't you?'...but there is still seven seconds. There's been a lot of discussion on this."

Player Feedback And Expected Review

Sindhu, who is also the chairperson of the BWF Athletes' Commission, said she has conveyed the players' concerns to the governing body and that the system is expected to undergo a review.

"Being the chair of the Athletes' Commission in the BWF, I've notified and I have given my thoughts. Players had come to me and told me what they feel. I've seen a lot of change in terms of how umpires are making sure it is getting used the right way. And there's been a lot of changes and umpires also have been understanding," she said.

"When you go through a long rally, everybody needs to understand that we are human beings. For players also, it's really hard. So there needs to be some understanding.

"At the same time, as athletes, we also understand that we need to be prepared earlier and know what is expected of us. We are getting used to it, and we know that there can be warnings if we are not ready."

On the debate over warnings and penalties, Sindhu said: "There's been a lot of debate as well in terms of a couple of players are like, 'but how is this fair that we are coming on time but still the umpires are giving a warning'. So, there are some debates on this. I've given my points."

French Open Incident And Future Outlook

At the French Open, home favourites Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue, also the reigning world champions, were hit with a highly unusual red card penalty at 19-19 in the deciding game against China's world No. 1 pair, Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.

It resulted in an automatic point awarded to Feng and Huang, who converted the subsequent rally to win the match 21-19 and advance to the final.

The direct intervention of the automated time clock at such a critical juncture sparked widespread criticism from players and fans over the rigidity of the trial rule.

"I've seen what happened in the French Open semi-finals, and I've put my thoughts in. They're going through it and they're going to review it soon and come back. But couple of people are okay with it, couple of people are getting used to it but couple of them are still taking time to understand it.

"But I'm sure that it will definitely change and everybody will come into a conclusion. But at the same time, sometimes it's sad for one person, one athlete, one player. sometimes unknowingly after a wrong rally, unknowingly, let's say you're tired or it's tactic or taking a break or not coming on time. Unknowingly, umpires might show you a red card or yellow card.

"So, I'm sure things will change at the same time. When these 15 points come, it is going to be even more different is what I feel. I have told all this to the higher position people and they're looking through it."