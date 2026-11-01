PV Sindhu Claims Second Title Of Season With Hylo Open Triumph

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu showcased her dominant form by clinching the Hylo Open Super 500 title, securing her second win of the season and boosting her prospects for the World Tour Finals.

IMAGE: Sindhu Pv

Key Points PV Sindhu clinched her second title of the season, winning the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament on Sunday.

Sindhu defeated Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt in straight games (21-12, 21-14) in the 39-minute final.

The victory earns Sindhu 9200 ranking points, strengthening her position for the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Sindhu expressed confidence in her performance, stating she took the lead from the beginning and didn't give her opponent a chance.

She believes she is 'definitely back to her best' and attributes her success to meticulous planning and team support.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu clinched her second title of the season, bagging the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game win over world No. 25 Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark here on Sunday.

A former world champion, Sindhu, who won the Japan Open in July and finished runner-up at the French Open last week, showed great control and quality in her stroke-play, while registering a dominating 21-12 21-14 win over eighth seed Line in the 39-minute summit clash of the USD 500,000 event.

Sindhu's Dominant Performance

"It was important for me to give my 100% irrespective of who the opponent was. We've played a lot of times and for me it was important that I focus on every point. It's just not about the whole game, but every point mattered to me," Sindhu said.

"I took the lead from the beginning and I didn't give her a chance," she added.

The world No. 8 Indian thus grabbed 9200 ranking points to stay on track for the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Confidence Boost And Future Goals

"This gives me a lot of boost, a lot of confidence. I'm happy that things are going according to the plan. I'm very grateful and thankful to my whole team. Everyone has worked really hard.

"I know there were days where you're absolutely low, but still your team is there to pump you up. It's been an amazing week and I think it's time to go back and celebrate now. It has been an amazing two weeks."

Asked if she is back to her best, Sindhu said: "Definitely yes. Hats off to my whole team, we've been planning accordingly. As you keep growing it's important to get your things better and be smarter in what you choose.

"But I think, at the same time, it was important for me to just stay calm. There is still room to improve. Things are getting better and I'm happy with that," she said.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will look to make it a double delight for India as he takes on Jonatan Christie in the men's singles final.

Match Breakdown: Sindhu's Control

Sindhu, seeded second here, came into the final with an overwhelming 6-1 head-to-head lead against her opponent and the Danish's only win came at the 2025 Sudirman Cup Finals.

Sindhu began confidently with a whipping cross-court winner, but a couple of errors allowed the Dane to stay level at 3-3.

Line tried to stretch the rallies, but Sindhu's deception and sharp net play helped her open up an 8-5 lead. A deft touch at the net, a body smash and another net error from the Dane gave Sindhu a three-point advantage at the interval.

The Indian maintained her lead at 14-11 with a well-placed push from the back of the court before producing a superb backhand winner to move to 17-12.

A miscued net shot from Line put Sindhu two points away from taking the opening game. The Indian soon earned eight game points and converted the first to take the lead.

Sealing The Victory

Sindhu continued to dictate play in the second game, moving ahead 4-2 after the change of ends and extending her advantage to 6-3 with a series of winners into the open spaces.

Line fought back to 6-7, but sent a shot long, handing the advantage back to the Indian. Another wide return and a winner helped Sindhu stretch her lead to 10-6.

Sindhu kept building on the advantage, moving to 17-11 as the Dane continued to struggle with her net play.

An attacking return gave Sindhu six championship points, and she sealed the title when Line committed another net error.