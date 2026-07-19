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CM Revanth Reddy Hails PV Sindhu's Japan Open Victory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 19, 2026 15:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu has made history by clinching her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open, a victory celebrated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as a proud moment for the nation.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points

  • PV Sindhu secured her first-ever Super 750 title at the Japan Open in Tokyo.
  • The Indian badminton ace defeated local favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games.
  • Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Sindhu on her significant achievement.
  • Sindhu's victory is considered a moment of pride for Indian sports and an inspiration for the nation's youth.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday congratulated badminton ace PV Sindhu for winning her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open in Tokyo.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu delivered a vintage display of attacking badminton to outclass local favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games, clinching her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open in Tokyo on Sunday.

 

Reddy noted that Sindhu, achieving her first Super 750 title in her career, is a matter of pride for Indian sports, the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X'.

The CM expressed the hope that Sindhu, who continues to inspire the nation's youth with her talent, hard work, and determination, would achieve many more victories, it said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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