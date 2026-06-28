PV Sindhu Calls Home World Championships A Landmark Moment

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu underscores the monumental importance of India hosting the BWF World Championships, highlighting its significance for the growth of Indian badminton and the unique opportunity to compete for a world title on home soil.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points PV Sindhu views India hosting the BWF World Championships as a landmark moment for Indian badminton.

The prestigious tournament returns to India after 17 years, marking its first time in New Delhi.

Sindhu, India's only world champion, is excited to compete for a world title in front of home fans.

Hosting the event reflects the significant growth and progress of badminton in India.

The Championships are expected to draw nearly 800 participants from over 55 countries.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Sunday termed the upcoming BWF World Championships in New Delhi a "landmark moment" for Indian badminton, saying the opportunity to compete for the sport's biggest prize at home would make the tournament even more special. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) officially began the 50-day countdown to the World Championships, which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from August 17 to 23. The event will mark the return of the Championships to India after 17 years and its first-ever staging in the national capital.

Sindhu's Perspective On Competing At Home

"The World Championships have been one of the most special tournaments of my career. Some of my most memorable moments, toughest lessons and proudest achievements have come on this stage," said Sindhu, India's only world champion after winning the 2019 title in Basel. "To have the opportunity to play the World Championships in India, in front of our own fans, makes it even more meaningful. It's not often that you get to compete for a world title at home, and I'm really looking forward to experiencing that atmosphere and giving my best for everyone who has supported me through the years.

Growth And Global Recognition For Indian Badminton

The 30-year-old said hosting the event reflected the growth of the sport in the country. "For Indian badminton, hosting the World Championships after 17 years is a landmark moment and a reflection of how far the sport has come in our country. It's a proud occasion for all of us, and I'm excited to be part of an event that I hope inspires many more young players to dream big and believe that they can succeed on the world stage," she added.

BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma described the return of the World Championships as a defining moment for Indian badminton. "The BWF World Championships is an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable progress of Indian badminton. It also reflects the growing confidence of the international sporting community in India's ability to host events of the highest standard," Sarma said.

International Participation And Star Power

The Championships are expected to attract participants from more than 55 countries, with nearly 800 players, team officials, support staff, technical officials and media personnel. Reigning Olympic women's singles champion An Se-young of South Korea, China's Shi Yu Qi, Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn and several top-ranked doubles pairs are expected to compete.