PV Sindhu Calls Home World Championships A Landmark Moment

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu underscores the monumental importance of India hosting the BWF World Championships, highlighting its significance for the growth of Indian badminton and the unique opportunity to compete for a world title on home soil.
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Sunday termed the upcoming BWF World Championships in New Delhi a "landmark moment" for Indian badminton, saying the opportunity to compete for the sport's biggest prize at home would make the tournament even more special. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) officially began the 50-day countdown to the World Championships, which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from August 17 to 23. The event will mark the return of the Championships to India after 17 years and its first-ever staging in the national capital.
Key Points
- PV Sindhu views India hosting the BWF World Championships as a landmark moment for Indian badminton.
- The prestigious tournament returns to India after 17 years, marking its first time in New Delhi.
- Sindhu, India's only world champion, is excited to compete for a world title in front of home fans.
- Hosting the event reflects the significant growth and progress of badminton in India.
- The Championships are expected to draw nearly 800 participants from over 55 countries.