Sindhu And Sen Clinch Hylo Open Titles

Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen delivered a spectacular performance at the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament, clinching both the women's and men's singles titles and marking a significant double victory for the nation.

IMAGE: Sindhu Pv

Key Points PV Sindhu secured her second title of the season, winning the Hylo Open women's singles on Sunday by defeating Line Højmark Kjærsfeldt 21-12, 21-14.

Lakshya Sen completed a double victory for India, triumphing over Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-10 in the men's singles final on Sunday.

Sindhu's win strengthens her bid for a place in the season-ending World Tour Finals, earning 9,200 ranking points.

Both Indian shuttlers displayed strong performances, with Sindhu highlighting her control and precision, and Sen showcasing powerful smashes and deceptive strokes.

Lakshya Sen expressed confidence after the win, looking forward to celebrating Diwali at home following a period of first-round losses.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen made it a double delight for India, claiming the women's and men's singles titles with straight-game victories in the finals of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Sunday.

Sindhu's Dominant Performance

Former world champion Sindhu, who won the Japan Open in July and finished runner-up at the French Open last week, displayed excellent control and precision in her strokeplay to register a commanding 21-12, 21-14 win over eighth seed and world No. 25 Line Højmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark in the 39-minute women's singles final. It was her second title of the season.

"It was important for me to give my 100 per cent irrespective of who the opponent was. We've played a lot of times and for me it was important that I focus on every point. It's just not about the whole game, but every point mattered to me," Sindhu said.

"I took the lead from the beginning and I didn't give her a chance," she added.

With the win, the world No. 8 Sindhu earned 9,200 ranking points to strengthen her bid for a place in the season-ending World Tour Finals.

"This gives me a lot of boost, a lot of confidence. I'm happy that things are going according to plan. I'm very grateful and thankful to my whole team. Everyone has worked really hard.

"I know there were days when you're absolutely low, but still your team is there to pump you up. It's been an amazing week and I think it's time to go back and celebrate now. It has been an amazing two weeks," she said.

Asked if she was back to her best, Sindhu said: "Definitely yes. Hats off to my whole team, we've been planning accordingly. As you keep growing, it's important to be smarter in what you choose.

"But at the same time, it was important for me to just stay calm. There is still room to improve. Things are getting better and I'm happy with that," she said.

Sindhu's Path To Victory

Sindhu, seeded second here, came into the final with an overwhelming 6-1 head-to-head lead against her opponent.

The Indian began confidently with a whipping cross-court winner, but a couple of errors allowed the Dane to stay level at 3-3.

Line tried to stretch the rallies, but Sindhu's deception and sharp net play helped her open up an 8-5 lead. A deft touch at the net, a body smash and another net error from the Dane gave Sindhu a three-point advantage at the interval.

The Indian maintained her lead at 14-11 with a well-placed push from the back of the court before producing a superb backhand winner to move to 17-12.

A miscued net shot from Line put Sindhu two points away from taking the opening game. The Indian soon earned eight game points and converted the first to take the lead.

Sindhu continued to dictate play in the second game, moving ahead 4-2 after the change of ends and extending her advantage to 6-3 with a series of winners into the open spaces.

Line fought back to 6-7, but sent a shot long, handing the advantage back to the Indian. Another wide return and a winner helped Sindhu stretch her lead to 10-6.

Sindhu kept building on the advantage, moving to 17-11 as the Dane continued to struggle with her net play.

An attacking return gave Sindhu six championship points, and she sealed the title when Line committed another net error.

Lakshya Sen Completes India's Double

Later in the day, Lakshya, who finished runner-up at All England Championships earlier this year, outwitted Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-10 in the men's singles final to complete a memorable double for India.

Lakshya, who won the Australian Open and reached the finals at Hong Kong Open in 2025, came into the contest with a 3-4 head-to-head record against Jonatan Christie, whom he had defeated at the Paris Olympics.

Lakshya made a strong start to the final, opening up an 8-4 lead. The Indonesian fought back to take a 9-8 lead, but Lakshya regained the advantage with the help of a fortunate net cord. The Indian then took firm control of the rallies, using his powerful smashes and deceptive strokes to open up a 16-10 lead before extending it to 18-12.

A service error from Christie handed Lakshya three game points, and the Indian converted the first when the Indonesian found the net.

Lakshya, a 2022 Commonwealth Games champion, carried the momentum into the second game, opening up a 6-3 lead. He maintained the advantage through a series of flat exchanges to take a four-point lead at the interval.

After the change of ends, Lakshya surged ahead to 16-9. A wrong judgement from Christie, confirmed after a video review, handed the Indian 10 championship points. Lakshya converted the first after the Indonesian committed another net error to seal the title.

Lakshya's Post-Win Celebrations

"It has been quite some time since I won a tournament, so it feels good. Couple of first-round losses play with your confidence but the way I played here from round one, it gave me a lot of confidence," said Lakshya.

He is now looking forward to celebrating Diwali at home.

"I am going home for five days. My family and extended family will be there for Diwali. Also I am moving into a new place, so there will be a housewarming party as well, so yeah double the celebration," he added.