News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion

Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion

March 01, 2022 11:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vladimir Putin

IMAGE: Russian president Vladimir Putin visits the construction site of the National Space Agency. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine, a personal rebuke heaped on top of international economic and sporting sanctions.

World Taekwondo, citing its motto of 'Peace is More Precious than Triumph,' condemned the Russian military action in Ukraine, saying the 'brutal attacks on innocent lives' violated the sport's values of respect and tolerance.

 

"In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr. Vladimir Putin in November 2013," the governing body said in a statement.

It added that it would join the International Olympic Committee in banning the Russian flag and anthem at its events.

The decision comes after the International Judo Federation said on Sunday it would suspend Putin's status as honorary president and ambassador "in light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine".

Other sporting organization such as FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russian national teams and clubs from competition.

Putin has demonstrated capable technique while appearing in martial arts uniforms, projecting an image of strength as he has in other carefully staged events such as those of him riding bare-chested on a horse or playing ice hockey.

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, on Monday, drawing new sanctions from the United States and its allies as part of the international isolation of Russia.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Russia-Ukraine war: Spartak out of Europa League
Russia-Ukraine war: Spartak out of Europa League
IOC recommends banning Russian, Belarusian athletes
IOC recommends banning Russian, Belarusian athletes
Russo-Ukrainian war: Chelsea owner is peace negotiator
Russo-Ukrainian war: Chelsea owner is peace negotiator
International Criminal Court to probe Ukraine crisis
International Criminal Court to probe Ukraine crisis
World Cup warm-up tie: Indian women thrash Windies
World Cup warm-up tie: Indian women thrash Windies
Russian attack forced 500k people to flee Ukraine: UN
Russian attack forced 500k people to flee Ukraine: UN
Jason Roy pulls out of IPL citing bubble fatigue
Jason Roy pulls out of IPL citing bubble fatigue

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Medvedev urges for peace, says 'let's be together'

Medvedev urges for peace, says 'let's be together'

FIFA, UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions

FIFA, UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances