Purposeful Djokovic glides into 3rd round at Melbourne

Djokovic brought up set point with an acrobatic backhand and secured the set with an unreturned shot from the same flank to close in on his 399th Grand Slam match victory, and his 101st in Melbourne, leaving him one shy of record‑holder Roger Federer.

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Italy's Francesco Maestrelli at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Novak Djokovic systematically dismantled Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the third round of the Australian Open in his quest to make more history on Rod Laver Arena.

Fourth seed Djokovic maintained a steady grip on the second-round clash without needing to shift into top gear as he seeks a record-extending 11th Melbourne Park title and 25th Grand Slam trophy overall to break a deadlock with Margaret Court.

"I didn't know much about him (Maestrelli) until a few days ago, it happens more often than not these days," Djokovic said of his 23-year-old opponent.

"But the respect is always there and I didn't underestimate him. He's got a big serve and a big game, only lacking a bit of experience. He's got the game to go far and high in the world rankings and I wish him that."

IMAGE: Novaj Djokovic is playing his first tournament of the season in Melbourne. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

The 38-year-old raced through the opening set on the back of a break in the second game and pounced again in the opening game of the next set to heap pressure on world number 141 Maestrelli, who struggled to capitalise on his few openings.

Maestrelli had a rare moment of joy in the third set as he recovered a break after conceding two, but Djokovic raised his level to close out the victory and book a meeting with Botic van de Zandschulp in the next round.

Djokovic is playing in his first event of the season, having skipped the Adelaide tune-up, a decision that followed his move to end his 2025 season after winning his 101st title in Athens in November.

The world number four said the off-season was spent working on making his game more potent.

'I'm happy I'm happy to be played this way'

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic greets Italy's Francesco Maestrelli after winning his second round match. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

"I always try to work with purpose. I had a longer off-season, like the off-season before this one. When I have more time, then I obviously try to look at my game and different elements that I can really improve," he told reporters.

"Otherwise, what's the point? What's the point of competing and coming out and not really trying to be better than you were the season before? That's the mentality I try to nurture. It's been allowing me to play at the highest level at this age.

"I'm glad it's paying off, the work I've done in the off-season. It's the beginning of the tournament. I haven't played any lead-up tournament.

"I'm happy I'm able to play this way, considering the lack of competitive matches for more than two months. It's all been positive so far, positive signs. I've got to keep it up."