Purav Raja Demands Accountability In Indian Tennis Administration

Former India doubles player Purav Raja is advocating for a comprehensive overhaul of Indian tennis administration, stressing the importance of transparency, accountability, and fair elections to improve the sport's governance.

Photograph: AITA/X

Key Points Purav Raja calls for a complete clean-up of Indian tennis administration, demanding accountability and transparency.

Raja and Somdev Devvarman challenged the 2024 AITA elections, leading to the appointment of an administrator.

Raja advocates for financial audits of state associations, DLTA, and AITA to ensure proper allocation of funds.

He insists that player representatives on the AITA Executive Committee should be selected by an independent players' body.

Raja highlights the lack of top-300 players and ongoing issues as proof that Indian tennis administration needs reform.

Former India doubles player Purav Raja says Indian tennis administration needs a complete clean-up with accountability and transparency "from the bottom", but admits that sports administration is such a tough field that he is unsure whether he himself has the capacity to take it up.

Raja, along with former Davis Cupper Somdev Devvarman, had challenged the 2024 elections of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), leading to the appointment of former Chief Justice Geeta Mittal as administrator to oversee the federation's functioning and align its constitution with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 before conducting fresh elections.

Raja Questions His Own Capacity For Sports Administration

"The system has to be run professionally. I am not sure about my capacity for this. Sports administration is a tough field," Raja told PTI in an interview.

"We didn't file this petition because we wanted to take over (AITA). Whoever is in charge should be elected in a fair and constitutional manner. My contribution is that, for the first time, we got somebody to oversee things and reform the bylaws," he said

Call For Financial Audits And Transparency

Raja, however, insisted that Indian tennis administration suffers from deep-rooted structural issues beginning at the district level and called for a complete financial clean-up of the system.

"First and foremost, we need to clean up the system. We need to adhere to the administrator and make it very systematic and transparent," he said.

"Let's do financial audits on every state, on DLTA, on AITA Trust and on AITA itself. Let's get a professional firm to do audits in every state. Maybe nothing is fishy and everything is completely clean, but at least we will know where the money is being allocated."

Raja said transparency alone would help remove suspicion and improve governance.

"Nobody is dirty, everybody is clean, I am just asking to show me. If somebody doesn't have money, then show me that you don't have money. And if there is money, are we spending it correctly?," he asked.

"Let's get it professionally done by Deloitte or some reputed body. Then we will know where the money has gone for the last 20 years and that should clean up a lot of issues."

Addressing Grassroots Issues

The 39-year-old said the administrative problems begin at the grassroots level itself.

"The clear system starts from the districts. Districts should be elected properly, states should be elected properly and the terms should run properly throughout," he said.

"How can you clean up a system that is dirty from the bottom if it is? The same people who run the states run the centre."

Raja repeatedly questioned how the 2024 elections were conducted despite several office-bearers allegedly being over-age or over-term under the sports code.

"How can you conduct elections with ineligible people? We all know people are over-age and over-term. That's my concern," he said.

"The same people I was talking to 30-40 years ago about tennis are the same people I am talking to today. So, what are we talking about?"

Need For Independent Player Representation

While maintaining that the petition was never personal against any administrator, Raja said the intervention became necessary because "nothing changed" in Indian tennis despite administrators remaining in power for decades.

"The proof is in the pudding. We don't have a single male or female player in the top-300 today. Parents are still saying they are paying for tournaments themselves. We still have the same mess and infighting going on," he said.

Raja also stressed that player representatives on the AITA Executive Committee should come through an independent players' body rather than being nominated by the federation itself.

"Players have to be selected by the players, not by the association," he said.

"There are four players on the committee now. How are those players picked? They cannot be picked by the association. They have to be elected by the players and report back to the players."

According to Raja, an independent Athletes' Commission or Players' Council should decide who represents players in the federation.

"That is one of the main issues. The committee cannot pick the players, the selection committee and everything else," he added.

Raja said players welcomed the appointment of administrator Geeta Mittal because it finally gave them an independent platform to air grievances.

"For the first time, players got somebody to listen to them without any pre-association links. It's a completely open judicial body and players appreciated the opportunity to express their views," he said.

According to Raja, Mittal had a meeting with the players and asked for suggestions and shared their grievances.