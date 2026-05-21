Punjab Gears Up To Host Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

Punjab is set to host the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in October, marking a significant moment for the state's sporting history and its commitment to promoting hockey.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab will host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in October.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has pledged full support to Hockey India for the event.

The tournament will take place in Jalandhar and Mohali.

The top six men's hockey teams from the Asian Games will compete.

Punjab aims to strengthen its identity as a cradle of Indian hockey.

With Punjab set to host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in October, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday assured full support to Hockey India, the governing body for the sport in the country, for organising the prestigious event.

Punjab's Hockey Heritage

Mann said the tournament, which will take place for the first time in Punjab, would further strengthen the state's identity as the cradle of Indian hockey and inspire a new generation of youth to take to sports.

The tournament will be played at two venues â Jaladhar and Mohali â in which the top six performing men's teams from the Asian Games, to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4, would compete.

Government Support and World-Class Arrangements

At a meeting with Hockey India officials on Thursday, Mann expressed the Punjab government's commitment to ensuring world-class arrangements, foolproof security and every possible facility for the players and officials.

"Punjab has always been the nursery of hockey, and hosting such an international tournament will further inspire our youth to connect with sports," Mann said in a statement.

"Hosting the event is a major achievement for Punjab, which has finally got the opportunity to organise an international hockey event," he added.

Boosting Hockey in the Region

Mann also said that another international event â a four-nation invitational tournament â has also been approved for Punjab, which would give a major boost to hockey in the region.

Calling upon Punjabis and sportspersons to unite in reviving the sporting glory of the state, Mann urged everyone to work collectively towards rebuilding a 'Rangla Punjab' through sports.

A New Era for Sports in Punjab

Despite Punjab producing some of the finest hockey players for the country over the decades, the state had never hosted a major international hockey tournament before, he said.

"The Asian Champions Trophy would bridge that historical gap and mark the beginning of a new era for sports infrastructure and sporting culture in Punjab," he added.

Sharing details, Mann said the matches will be played at the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey Stadium in Mohali and the Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.