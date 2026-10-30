India's Ambitious Bid For 2030 FIH World Cups

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh discusses the nation's ambitious bid to host the 2030 FIH World Cups, alongside strategic plans to expand hockey's footprint across India and prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Key Points Punjab, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu are the frontrunners to host the 2030 FIH Men's and Women's World Cups, with Odisha being the first preference, as stated by Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh on Friday.

Hockey India aims to expand hockey's reach across India by hosting international tournaments in various states, including the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal from November 19 to 28.

Punjab was chosen to host the ongoing men's Asian Champions Trophy due to its rich hockey legacy and significant player representation in the national squad.

Hockey India has given the team management a free hand in player selection, dismissing reports of forced retirements for senior players ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The ultimate goal for Hockey India is to secure a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with confidence in both men's and women's teams.

Punjab, Odisha and Tamil Nadu are the frontrunners to host the 2030 FIH World Cups for both men and women, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh told PTI in an interview on Friday.

Odisha has hosted the men's World Cup twice, while Tamil Nadu organised the men's Junior World Cup last year in Chennai and Madurai.

Punjab, regarded as the cradle of Indian hockey, has never hosted the mega event. The state is currently hosting the men's Asian Champions Trophy, its first international hockey tournament in 17 years. The last international hockey event hosted by Punjab was the Gold Cup in 2009.

"Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Punjab are all in the race. If Odisha gets the Hockey World Cup, it will be a big achievement for the state. Odisha will be the first preference," Bhola Nath said.

"I don't say anything in the air. I don't know how to lie."

India's Bid For 2030 FIH World Cups

While India has hosted the men's Hockey World Cup on four occasions, it is yet to host the women's tournament.

The HI secretary general said his primary focus since taking charge had been to take hockey to every corner of the country.

Expanding Hockey's Reach Across India

"I want to take hockey to every corner of the country. Tamil Nadu has produced many Olympians, and we took the Junior World Cup there last year. Punjab is now an example. We are now taking the Women's Asian Champions Trophy to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. No international tournament has been held in Madhya Pradesh so far. The women's ACT will be held from November 19 to 28 in Bhopal," he said.

"The purpose of taking hockey to every part of the country is to build infrastructure of international standards."

Punjab's Hockey Legacy And International Tournaments

Bhola Nath said Punjab was chosen to host the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy because of its rich hockey legacy and the significant number of players from the state in the national squad.

"When I became the secretary general of Hockey India, I saw that most of the players in the team were from Punjab. When I spoke to the boys from Punjab, they used to say that they had played in countries across the world, but their parents had never seen them play an international match. So, I wanted to organise an international tournament in Punjab," he said.

"The talks were going on, and one day I met Bhagwant Mann (Punjab chief minister) and discussed this with him. He said he was ready and would do it."

Player Selection And Olympic Ambitions

Earlier this month, PTI had reported that four senior players -- Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma -- were set to feature in their farewell tournament at the Asian Champions Trophy as the national selectors looked to ensure a smooth transition ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

While Nilakanta has already announced that the ongoing tournament would be his swansong, Mandeep, Jarmanpreet and Rohidas have expressed their desire to continue playing.

However, Bhola Nath said Hockey India had no role in the decision and had given the team management a free hand on selection matters.

"I am telling you that this is not Hockey India's decision. I don't know where this came from. This is not from us. Players who are fit and capable will continue to play; even God won't be able to stop them. And those who are not capable, even God won't be able to make them play. I want a medal in LA," he said.

"I have given the coach, the selectors and the captain a free hand. I want a team that will go to LA and at least change the colour of the medal. At the very least, we want to play in the final," he said.

"I also have complete faith in the girls that they will finish on the podium."