Raptors Ready To Soar In Indian Golf Premier League

Discover how Karandeep Kochhar and the Krishna Punjab Raptors are gearing up to dominate the Indian Golf Premier League in Hyderabad, showcasing a blend of seasoned talent and emerging stars in this high-stakes competition.

Photograph: Karandeep Kochhar/Instagram

Key Points Krishna Punjab Raptors, led by Karandeep Kochhar, are poised for a strong performance in the ongoing Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) in Hyderabad.

The Raptors team includes seasoned players like Kapil Kumar, Harendra Gupta, and C Muniyappa, bringing a blend of experience and skill to the competition.

The IGPL showcases a deep talent pool, featuring former winners like Kochhar and Kapil Kumar, alongside international stars such as Shiv Kapur and promising young professionals.

Recent legs of the 2026 season have seen notable victories by Varun Chopra and Arjun Prasad, highlighting the league's competitive nature and emerging talent.

The league continues to be a platform where established professionals and rising stars challenge each other, with every birdie potentially altering team standings.

Krishna Punjab Raptors, led by Karandeep Kochhar, will look to seize the opportunity and make their mark when the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) enters another round of competition here on Wednesday.

Raptors' Strategy And Key Players

With the contest heating up, Raptors will see individual ambition meet team strategy, with every birdie capable of altering the standings.

For the Raptors, Kochhar along with Kapil Kumar, Harendra Gupta and C Muniyappa will be carrying the team's hopes in the battle, which again brings together another intriguing mix of established professionals, emerging talent and team rivalry at the Hyderabad Golf Course.

Kochhar is a former IGPL winner, who has achieved success on the Asian Development Tour also, and is a regular on the Asian Tour. Another IGPL winner in the squad is Kapil Kumar, while Muniyappa is a former Indian Open winner and Harendra Gupta, with multiple domestic pro titles is awaiting his maiden IGPL Trophy.

IGPL's Depth And Emerging Talent

The second half of the 2026 season has seen Varun Chopra win in Ras Al Khaimah and then Arjun Prasad, who joined the Tour in 2026, produced a great comeback in the final round to win in Delhi.

The previous legs have underlined the depth of IGPL. Varun Chopra has already shown his ability to thrive in the league, having won in Ras Al Khaimah, while four-time IGPL winner Gaganjeet Bhullar remains one of the most experienced and proven names in the competition.

Shiv Kapur, meanwhile, has brought considerable international experience and star appeal to the league, while younger professionals such as Aryan Roopa Anand and Sawai Hamendra Singh Bhati have demonstrated that the next generation is ready to challenge the established order.