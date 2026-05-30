Punjab Prepares To Host Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

Punjab is gearing up to host the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, marking a significant milestone for sports in the region and promising world-class facilities for participating teams.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab is preparing to host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, a first for the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is personally overseeing preparations to ensure timely completion.

Stadiums in Jalandhar and Mohali will be upgraded to meet international standards for the tournament.

An organising committee of experts and players will ensure smooth execution of the event.

The Asian Champions Trophy will feature the top six hockey teams, promoting sports among Punjab's youth.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday reviewed the preparations for hosting the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament later this year, and directed officers to ensure flawless arrangements well ahead of schedule.

Chairing a meeting, Mann instructed officials to complete all infrastructure and organisational works before September and emphasised that no effort should be spared in making the tournament a grand success, according to an official release.

Upgrading Infrastructure For The Hockey Tournament

He directed that an organising committee comprising experts, players and other stakeholders be constituted to ensure the timely execution of all arrangements. He also approved the formation of a high-powered committee of senior officers to regularly monitor the progress of ongoing works at both Jalandhar and Mohali.

Stressing the importance of world-class facilities, Mann said, "An organising committee comprising experts, players and other stakeholders should be constituted for time-bound execution of all arrangements.

"Every work related to this prestigious tournament must be completed well before September so that no stone is left unturned in making this event a huge success."

Commitment To Hockey India And Youth Engagement

Reviewing infrastructure requirements, Mann directed that the stadiums at Jalandhar and Mohali be upgraded with the latest facilities in accordance with international standards.

Assuring full support to Hockey India, he said Punjab is committed to ensuring the successful organisation of the first-ever tournament of this scale in the state's history.

"Punjab has always been the nursery of hockey, and hosting such an international tournament on our soil will further inspire our youth to connect with sports fields," Mann said.

Ensuring Smooth Conduct Of The Championship

All necessary arrangements relating to security, logistics and player facilities would be made to ensure the smooth conduct of the championship, he said.

The top six performing hockey teams will compete in the Asian Champions Trophy. For the first time, Punjab has got the opportunity to host this international event, which is a major achievement in the field of sports, he said.

Highlighting Punjab's contribution to Indian hockey, he added, "Despite strong Punjabi representation in the sport over the decades, Punjab had never hosted a major international hockey tournament until now. This championship is a dream come true for the state."