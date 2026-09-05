Punjab Launches Mega Sports Event To Nurture Talent

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has inaugurated the fourth season of 'Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan', a massive state-level sports event designed to identify, nurture, and propel Punjab's diverse sporting talent onto the national and international stages.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab's 'Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan' event aims to elevate state sporting talent to the global stage.

The fourth season involves nearly 10 lakh players across 39 sports, including para-sports, with Rs 12.50 crore in prize money.

For the first time, veteran athletes will receive cash prizes, and medal winners can avail sports quota benefits in government jobs.

The state government is investing in sports infrastructure, developing 3,148 rural grounds and establishing 6,000 gyms.

Financial assistance of up to Rs 15 lakh is provided for Olympic preparation under the New Sports Policy.

Punjab's sports event, 'Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan-2026', began on Saturday, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann setting a vision of taking the state's sporting talent to the global stage. The fourth season will bring nearly 10 lakh players aged 14 to over 70 years into 39 sporting disciplines, including four para-sports. The event, which kicked off in Bathinda, will conclude in Patiala on November 29, with Rs 12.50 crore in prize money for winners, including cash awards for veteran players for the first time, according to an official statement. On the occasion, Mann also honoured Commonwealth Games-2026 silver medallists Harjinder Kaur and Lovepreet Singh with Rs 50 lakh each.

The opening ceremony of the fourth season of the Games featured several performances, including Bhangra and Giddha. Legendary Punjabi artist Gurdas Maan and Kulwinder Billa also performed at the ceremony. Announcing the Games open at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium, Mann said, "We are known for our valour, enterprise and sporting spirit, due to which we have always excelled in every field. These games aim at channelising this spirit and providing our youth with a platform to excel in sports."

Nurturing Grassroots Talent

"For the first time, tennis-ball cricket for boys and girls has also been included as a demonstration sport," the CM said. "Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan is the best platform for identifying, nurturing and polishing hidden sporting talent from every corner of Punjab's villages and cities," said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, adding that the state government is committed to preparing children for competitions at national and international levels.

For the first time, veteran athletes will also be felicitated with cash prizes. "State-level gold medal winners will receive Rs 10,000, silver medal winners Rs 7,000 and bronze medal winners Rs 5,000. Medal-winning athletes up to 40 years of age will also receive grading certificates, enabling them to avail the benefits of the sports quota in government jobs," he added.

Boosting Sports Infrastructure And Support

Mann said under the New Sports Policy, financial assistance is also being provided to athletes for preparation for major competitions. Fifteen lakh rupees is being provided for Olympic preparation and Rs 8 lakh for preparation for the Asian and Commonwealth Games. So far, Rs 15 crore has been distributed to athletes for training and preparation.

On sports infrastructure, Mann said 3,148 rural sports grounds are being developed across the state, of which 750 have already been inaugurated. "Six thousand gyms are being established, with 500 already dedicated to the people in the first phase. Rs 12.50 crore had been transferred directly into the bank accounts of 9,501 athletes for purchasing sports equipment," he added.