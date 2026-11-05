How Punjab Is Gearing Up To Host Hockey World Cup 2030

Punjab is showcasing its readiness to host the 2030 Hockey World Cup, leveraging its profound hockey legacy, successful hosting of the Asian Champions Trophy, and significant investments in state-of-the-art sports infrastructure.

Key Points Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted on Thursday that the state is fully prepared to host the prestigious Hockey World Cup in 2030.

The state successfully organised the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, which India won by defeating Japan 4-1.

Punjab boasts a rich hockey legacy with 77 Olympians and 48 Olympic medal winners, contributing significantly to Indian hockey history.

The government has constructed six new hockey astroturf grounds, with two more underway, and earmarked Rs 1,744 crore for sports development.

Hosting the Asian Champions Trophy is considered a historic achievement and a stepping stone for Punjab towards bigger international sporting events.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asserted that the state is now fully prepared to host the prestigious Hockey World Cup in 2030.

Congratulating the people of Punjab on the successful organisation of the international tournament, Asian Champions Trophy, the chief minister said that the state's inseparable bond with hockey, its legacy of 77 Olympians and 48 Olympic medal winners, and its rapidly strengthening sports infrastructure make it a natural destination for major global sporting events.

With six new hockey astroturf grounds already constructed, two more underway and Rs 1,744 crore earmarked exclusively for sports, Mann said the government is committed to taking Punjab's sporting legacy to greater heights.

Punjab's Sporting Legacy And Infrastructure

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Mann congratulated the people of Punjab for scripting a new chapter in the state's sporting history by successfully hosting the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026.

India retained the coveted title by defeating Japan 4-1 in a thrilling final at the Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said Punjab is fully prepared to host the prestigious Hockey World Cup in 2030.

He said the successful organising of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 reflects the state's growing capability to host major international sporting events.

Successful Hosting And Future Aspirations

"Hosting the Asian Champions Trophy for the first time is a historic achievement in Punjab's sporting journey and a stepping stone towards bigger international sporting events. Punjab is globally renowned for its hardworking people, vibrant culture and warm hospitality.

"Every player and visitor will carry unforgettable memories of their stay in Punjab... Hockey and Punjab are inseparable, as it is almost impossible to imagine the glorious history of Indian hockey without the contribution of Punjabi players," Mann said.

From legendary Olympians Balbir Singh Senior, Udham Singh, Prithipal Singh, Ajit Pal Singh and Surjit Singh to contemporary stars such as Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh, Punjab has consistently supplied extraordinary talent to Indian hockey, said Mann.

The chief minister said Punjab has produced 77 hockey Olympians from the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics to the 2024 Paris Olympics, while 48 players from the state have won Olympic medals. This extraordinary legacy reflects the deep-rooted passion for hockey in Punjab.

He said, "Our government is committed to strengthening sporting infrastructure across Punjab. Six new hockey astroturf grounds have been constructed during our tenure, while work on two additional grounds is progressing."

Besides this, 18 six-a-side astroturf hockey grounds have been established to promote the game at the grassroots level, he added.