Punjab FC's Singamayum in makes ISL history

Becomes ISL's youngest goal scorer as Punjab FC defeat Hyderabad FC 3-1

IMAGE: Punjab FC's Shami Singamayum celebrates his goal against Hyderabad FC on Thursday. Photograph: ISL/X

Seventeen-year-old Shami Singamayum scripted history as the youngest-ever goal-scorer in Indian Super League history, capping off Punjab FC's commanding 3-1 victory over Hyderabad FC in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Punjab FC found the breakthrough in the 41st minute through an own goal from Alex Saji.

Muhammad Suhail's long-range attempt, following a pass from Ricky Shabong, sparked confusion in the Hyderabad FC defense, leading to Saji's unfortunate mis-clearance into his own net.

Majcen doubled Punjab FC's lead in the 56th minute, clinically finishing Suhail's well-weighted pass from the centre of the box.

Hyderabad FC pushed forward in response, leaving spaces at the back, which Punjab FC exploited in the 86th minute.

Petros Giakoumakis led a counterattack, setting up Singamayum, who fired home from outside the box with his left foot, sealing the win in historic fashion.

At 17 years and 322 days, Singamayum became the youngest-ever goal-scorer in ISL history.

Hyderabad FC pulled one back deep into stoppage time (90+4'), as Ramhlunchhunga smashed Cy Goddard's pass into the bottom right corner. However, it proved too little, too late.



I-League: Inter Kashi overcome fighting Namdhari FC to reclaim top spot

Kalyani, West Bengal: Inter Kashi overcame a fighting Namdhari FC 3-2 to reclaim the top spot in the I-League table here on Thursday.

Nikola Stojanovic (48'), Sumeet Passi (70') and Edmund Lalrindika (71') scored for the winners, while Cledson Carvalho da Silva (67' p) and Dharmpreet Singh (82') were on target for the Namdhari FC.

Following a sedate first half, the match came to life within three minutes of the restart. Having received the ball around at the top of the Namdhari box, Inter Kashi's Sumeet Passi laid it back into the path of Nikola Stojanovic.

The Serbian timed his run perfectly, rolled the ball to his left foot, turned away from the defenders and smashed it into the top left corner.

In the 67th minute though, Cledson Dasilva ran through on goal and smashed a shot from range against the crossbar, catching the Kashi defence off-guard. The Brazilian got the time to reach for the rebound, only to be brought down inside the box.

He scored the ensuing penalty, despite Arindam Bhattacharya guessing right and getting his palm to it.

The game turned into an end-to-end affair, and Kashi almost took the lead within minutes, when Joni Kauko was played through on goal with a chipped pass.

The substitute goalkeeper Nishan Singh did well to block the attempt.

In the 70th minute, he had no chance to redeem his defence.

A squared pass from the left wing went through an immobile Namdhari defence for Passi to tap in at the far post.

A minute later, Edmund Lalrindika added a third, sliding through the defenders at the top of the box before shooting an inch-perfect shot that bounced in off the upright.

Namdhari made a game of it with a goal in the 82nd minute, when Dharmpreet Singh scored to reduce the deficit.