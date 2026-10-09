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Punjab FC Announces 27-Member Squad For ISL 2026-27 Season

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 09, 2026 15:53 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Punjab FC has officially unveiled its robust 27-member squad for the Indian Super League 2026-27 season, blending experienced national players, international talent, and promising academy graduates under new Head Coach Pavlos Dermitzakis.

Photograph: East Bengal FC/X

Photograph: East Bengal FC/X

Key Points

  • Punjab FC has announced a 27-member squad for the ISL 2026-27 season, including 10 academy graduates.
  • The team will begin its ISL campaign with a home fixture on October 14 against Odisha FC in New Delhi.
  • Head Coach Pavlos Dermitzakis has retained 14 players from last season and included five foreign players.
  • The squad features national team players like Bijoy Varghese, Ricky Shabong, and Muhammed Uvais.
  • Dermitzakis expressed confidence in the squad's balance and readiness for the demanding ISL schedule.

Punjab FC announced a strong 27-member squad for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season which includes an established core and 10 academy graduates.

The Shers start their ISL campaign with a home fixture on October 14 against Odisha FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

 

Dermitzakis Unveils Balanced Squad

Head Coach Pavlos Dermitzakis, in his first season with the club, has picked a squad that balances continuity with fresh options in every department.

Fourteen players from last season's ISL squad have been retained, including national team players Bijoy Varghese, Ricky Shabong, Muhammed Uvais, Nikhil Prabhu and Muhammad Suhail F along with Arshdeep Singh, Khaiminthang Lhungdim and Leon Augustine.

Patrick Bahanack, Mickael Malsa, Diego Raposo, Alfred Planas Moya and Raphael Messi Bouli are the foreign players in the squad.

The team comprises 10 academy graduates, three more than last season, who were rewarded with a place in squad for their performances in the age group leagues and the recently concluded IFA Shield where the Shers reached the semifinals.

Coach's Confidence And Team Readiness

Coach Dermitzakis expressed his confidence in the squad and its readiness for the season.

"This is a squad built with a clear idea of how we want to play, and I am very happy with the balance we have.

"The ISL has a demanding schedule, and every player in this group will have a role to play. The players have prepared well, the hunger in the dressing room is there, and we are ready to begin," he said.

Punjab FC Full Squad Details

Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Muheet Shabir, Ayush Deshwal.

Defenders: Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Ngarin Shaiza, Jephthe Patrick Gerard Bahanack, Mohammed Sohel Khan, Bijoy Varghese, Nongmaikapam Suresh Meitei, Muhammed Uvais Moyikkal, Karish Soram.

Midfielders: Naravi Nikhil Jayantha Prabhu, Mickael Ramon Vincent Malsa, Ricky John Shabong, Bishu Sharma, Laishram Rishikanta Meitei, Manglenthang Kipgen, Mohammad Inam.

Forwards: Raphael Eric Messi Bouli, Diego Henrique Oliveira Raposo, Alfred Planas Moya, Leon Augustine, Muhammad Suhail F, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Konsam Sanathoi Singh, Vishal Yadav, Gurkirat Singh.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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