Spanish Striker Alfred Planas Moya Joins Punjab FC

Punjab FC strengthens its squad with the significant signing of experienced Spanish forward Alfred Planas Moya on a one-year contract, aiming for enhanced performance in the upcoming season.

Photograph: Punjab FC/X

Key Points Punjab FC has signed Spanish forward Alfred Planas Moya on a one-year deal until May 2027.

Moya previously played for Inter Kashi FC and Gokulam Kerala in India.

He has a strong background from Spanish youth academies and senior clubs.

Moya scored five goals and provided one assist in 13 appearances for Inter Kashi.

The forward expressed his commitment to elite performance and dominating on the field with Punjab FC.

Punjab FC on Monday announced the signing of Spanish forward Alfred Planas Moya on a one-year contract until May 2027. Moya has joined the Punjab FC from Inter Kashi FC.

Moya's Extensive Career Background

Coming through the youth academies of Espanyol, Malaga CF and CF Damm, Planas began his senior career in Spain. He has represented various clubs including UE Sant Andreu, CF Reus Deportiu, AD Alcorcon, Elche CF, Valencia Mestalla, Marbella FC, Unionistas and Sestao River.

He had joined Gokulam Kerala in 2025 before moving on to Inter Kashi for the 2025-2026 Indian Super League season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 13 appearances.

"Joining the Shers means stepping into a culture that values grit and elite performance above all else. I'm not here to just meet expectations, I'm here to work with the team, push our limits, and make sure we dominate every single time we step onto the field," Moya said in a statement.