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Punjab FC Strengthens Squad With Mohammed Inam Signing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 30, 2026 21:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Punjab FC has officially announced the signing of promising Indian footballer Mohammed Inam on a two-year deal, significantly boosting their squad for the upcoming seasons.

Photograph: Punjab FC/X

Photograph: Punjab FC/X

Key Points

  • Mohammed Inam has signed a two-year contract with Punjab FC, extending until May 2028.
  • Inam previously captained Real Kashmir FC, making 53 appearances and scoring six goals.
  • He has a strong background in Indian football, having played in I-League qualifiers and the Durand Cup.
  • The signing is expected to bolster Punjab FC's squad for upcoming seasons.
  • Inam expressed excitement about joining Punjab FC and contributing to the team's success.
Punjab FC on Tuesday roped in Mohammed Inam on a two-year contract which will keep him at the club till end of May 2028. Inam, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, joined Punjab FC from Real Kashmir FC where in captained the team in the 2025-26 Indian Football League season. He made 53 appearances at the club, scoring six goals and providing two assists. Inam began playing football at the age of 10 and was invited by the AIFF for the AFC U-16 team trials after making his mark in Real Kashmir's youth ranks. He began senior career with Lonestar Kashmir before moving to Delhi FC in 2021. Inam featured in the I-League qualifiers as well as the Durand Cup. "I'm excited to wear the Punjab FC colours. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I'm looking forward to giving everything on the pitch and creating special memories with the team and our supporters," Inam said.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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