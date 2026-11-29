Punjab FC are set to battle NorthEast United FC in a pivotal Indian Super League match on Monday, with a crucial top-four spot in the standings at stake for the Shers.

Photograph: Punjab FC/X

Key Points Punjab FC will play NorthEast United FC on Monday, aiming to enter the top four of the ISL standings.

A victory would place Punjab FC in fourth position with 11 points, just one point behind NorthEast United.

Punjab FC enter the fixture after a hard-fought 1–1 away draw against Chennaiyin FC.

NorthEast United FC return home aiming to snap a two-match winless streak.

Punjab FC's leading goalscorer, Raphael Messi Bouli, is suspended for the upcoming match.

Punjab FC will look to return to winning ways and surge into the top four of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings when they face a stern away test against third-placed NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Monday.

Punjab FC's Top Four Ambitions

Punjab FC currently sit sixth in the standings with eight points from five matches, having played two fewer games than the three teams directly above them.

With fourth-placed Sporting Club Delhi (9 points) and fifth-placed Chennaiyin FC (9 points) having already played seven matches, a victory in Guwahati will propel the Shers into fourth place with 11 points, putting them within a point of third-placed NorthEast United (12 points from seven games), with two matches still in hand.

The Shers enter the fixture on the back of a hard-fought 1–1 away draw against Chennaiyin FC in their previous outing, in which Punjab FC enjoyed long spells of possession and created numerous chances after returning from a three-week international break.

NUEFC Look to Snap Winless Streak

Meanwhile, Juan Pedro Benali's Highlanders return to their home turf in Guwahati after playing in Imphal, aiming to snap a two-match winless streak following a defeat to FC Goa and a draw against Sporting Club Delhi.

"Conceding goals in all our games so far is something that concerns us, and we are working hard on it during the week. I am a coach who believes that clean sheets win championships and help you achieve your targets," said Punjab FC head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis.

The two sides have faced each other five times previously in the ISL, with the head-to-head record evenly balanced at one win apiece and three draws. Their most recent encounter ended in a 1–1 draw in March.

Punjab FC will have to navigate the fixture without their leading goalscorer Raphael Messi Bouli, who has netted four of the club's eight goals this season, as the forward serves a one-match suspension following his booking against Chennaiyin FC.