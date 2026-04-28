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Punjab FC blank Zinc FA to defend AIFF Youth League title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: April 28, 2026 21:14 IST

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Punjab FC showcased their dominance in youth football by defeating Zinc Football Academy 3-0 to successfully defend their AIFF Elite Youth League title.

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IMAGE: The Punjab FC squad which won the the AIFF Elite Youth League title. Photograph: Punjab FC/X 

Key Points

  • Punjab FC defeated Zinc Football Academy 3-0 to retain the AIFF Elite Youth League title.
  • Three second-half goals within 10 minutes secured Punjab FC's victory.
  • Karish Soram, Vishal Yadav, and Thongram Rishikanta Singh scored for Punjab FC.
  • Punjab FC dominated possession, particularly in the first half.
  • Zinc Football Academy's resilient defence was eventually broken down by Punjab FC's attacking pressure.

Punjab FC beat Zinc Football Academy 3-0 and successfully defend their AIFF Elite Youth League 2025-26 title in Garhshankar, Punjab, on Tuesday.

Karish Soram opened the scoring in the 69th minute, Vishal Yadav doubled the advantage in the 70th minute and the game was put to bed by a 79th minute strike by Thongram Rishikanta Singh.

 

Punjab FC's first half dominance

Punjab FC dominated possession throughout the first half, with most of the play confined to the Zinc Academy half. Vishal and Sameer both tested Zinc FA goalkeeper Smarnik Thapa early on, but the custodian responded well to keep them out.

The goalkeeper was called into action again in the 30th minute, producing an excellent diving save to deny Satnam Singh's header from a corner.

At the other end, Zinc FA made good use of their set-pieces to create a couple of opportunities, but their efforts were directed straight at Viswajeet, ensuring both sides went into the half-time break locked at 0-0.

Second half goals secure victory

Zinc FA continued to be resilient in defence but the deadlock was broken in the 69th minute, after captain Vishal Yadav was pulled down just outside the penalty box. Karish Soram left the goalkeeper no chance as stunning left-footed curler flew into the top left corner.

The defending champions doubled their advantage within a minute. A misplaced pass by a slipping Zinc Academy defender allowed Vishal Yadav to intercept the ball high up the pitch. The Punjab skipper calmly defeated the advancing goalkeeper and slotted it home to make it 2-0.

Punjab FC continued the attacking momentum and found their third goal in the 79th minute. Moirangthem Sayonba Singh provided a perfectly weighted assist for Rishikanta, who dribbled past his marker and found the back of the net with a left footed shot.

Punjab FC controlled the remainder of the game and defended the title in front of their home supporters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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