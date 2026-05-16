Punjab FC Edge Out Odisha FC In Dramatic ISL Clash

Punjab FC's thrilling 3-2 victory over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League keeps their title aspirations alive, showcasing a dynamic performance with goals from Kipgen, Osuji, and Ramirez.

Photograph: Punjab FC/X

Key Points Punjab FC defeated Odisha FC 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter.

Manglenthang Kipgen, Bede Osuji, and Dani Ramirez scored for Punjab FC, securing a crucial victory.

Suhair VP and Kartik Hantal scored for Odisha FC, but it wasn't enough to secure a draw.

The win moves Punjab FC up to fourth place in the ISL standings, level on points with East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Punjab FC kept their title ambitions alive with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match in Margao on Saturday.

Goals from Manglenthang Kipgen, Bede Osuji, and Dani Ramirez sealed a crucial win for the Shers, while Suhair VP and Kartik Hantal found the net for Odisha FC.

With this victory, Panagiotis Dilmperis side moved up to fourth place with 22 points from 12 matches, level on points with East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant ahead of their upcoming Kolkata Derby.

Odisha FC, meanwhile, remained 12th with 10 points from 12 matches. Bede Osuji was named the Player of the Match.

Punjab FC's Dominant Midfield Display

Punjab dominated possession early on, moving the ball patiently across midfield through Samir Zeljkovic and Dani Ramirez.

As the half progressed, both sides traded efforts from distance, with Khawlhring and Isak Vanlalruatfela trying their luck for Odisha, while Ramirez and Nsungusi Jr. went close for Punjab.

However, Odisha's disciplined shape ensured the teams went into the break level at 0-0.

Second Half Breakthrough and Quick Response

Punjab resumed the second half with renewed purpose, stretching Odisha through the flanks.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 69th minute. Substitute Manglenthang Kipgen, introduced to add attacking impetus, received a pass from Zeljkovic and struck from distance.

The ball took an awkward bounce just in front of Anuj Kumar and nestled into the net, handing Punjab a deserved lead.

Odisha responded almost immediately. In the 71st minute, a cross from the right by Khwalring found substitute striker Suhair VP, who capitalised on Bijoy slip inside the box, to slot home the equaliser from close range.

Late Drama Secures Victory for Punjab

The game opened up thereafter, with both sides pushing for a winner.

Punjab's persistence paid off in the 89th minute. From a well-worked corner, Kipgen delivered the ball into the box, Nsungusi Jr. flicked it on intelligently, and Bede Osuji was perfectly positioned to tap home from close range and restore the lead.

Four mintues later, the Shers added a decisive third. In stoppage time, Osuji turned provider, laying the ball off for Dani Ramirez, who unleashed a powerful left-footed strike into the near post to make it 3-1.

T.G. Purushothaman's side refused to relent and pulled one back deep into added time.

A swift attacking move saw Sanathoi Singh combine with Khawlhring, who squared the ball for substitute Kartik Hantal to finish clinically, setting up a tense finale.