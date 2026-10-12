Dermitzakis Backs Punjab FC For ISL Title Glory

Punjab FC head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis is highly confident his team, bolstered by homegrown talent and a strong pre-season, can mount a serious challenge for the Indian Super League title this season.

Photograph: East Bengal FC/X

Key Points Punjab FC head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis believes his team has the quality to compete for the Indian Super League championship this season.

The squad features 10 academy graduates, reflecting the club's continued investment in its youth system, three more than last season.

The team underwent a lengthy and thorough pre-season, including competing in the IFA Shield, to prepare for the new campaign.

Dermitzakis advocates for a possession-based, combination-oriented style of football, while also stressing the importance of tactical flexibility.

Captain Khaiminthang Lhungdim shares the coach's confidence, stating the squad is ready and committed to the team's tactical plans for the season.

Punjab FC head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis believes his team has the quality to mount a challenge for the Indian Super League (ISL) title this season, with the Greek tactician backing a squad built around homegrown talent to compete against the best.

Punjab FC begin their 2026-27 campaign against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday, looking to build on an encouraging pre-season.

Coach's Confidence In Title Bid

"We have created a very capable squad, and we will try to win every game. I believe our team can compete for the championship," Dermitzakis said ahead of the season opener.

The club has continued to invest in its youth system, with 10 academy graduates featuring in its 27-member squad, three more than last season.

Dermitzakis said the team was well prepared for the new campaign after a lengthy pre-season, during which it also competed in the IFA Shield against strong opposition.

Squad Preparation And Philosophy

"We prepared ourselves very well during the long pre-season we had. We managed to add players in positions where we felt we needed reinforcements, and the games we played in the IFA Shield gave us the chance to face big and strong clubs," he said.

"Our target is clear. Since we have created a very capable squad, we will try to win every game."

The coach also outlined his preference for a possession-based, combination-oriented style, while stressing the need for tactical flexibility in Indian football.

"Our philosophy is to try to play good and attractive football. First of all, we should be happy, and the fans should be happy to watch and follow us. We have to maintain balance in all phases of the game," he said.

Tactical Approach And Team Readiness

"Indian football is generally a little more direct and relies on transitions, but we try to do something different and play a more combination-based game. If required, we can also play directly. We need the ability to adapt, with one target in mind: winning."

Punjab FC captain Khaiminthang Lhungdim echoed the coach's confidence, saying the squad was eager to get the season underway, and committed to implementing the team's tactical plans.

"Everyone is ready to fight, and everyone is hungry to play this season again. There is a specific tactic and plan that we have from the coach. We keep following his plan, and it is working well," he said.

Punjab FC's match against Odisha FC will kick off at 7.30 pm on Wednesday.