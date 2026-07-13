Punjab FC Secures Experienced Greek Coach Pavlos Dermitzakis

Indian Super League side Punjab FC has officially appointed seasoned Greek tactician Pavlos Dermitzakis as their new head coach, bringing extensive European coaching experience to the club for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab FC appoints Greek tactician Pavlos Dermitzakis as new head coach.

Dermitzakis joins on a two-year contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.

He brings over two decades of coaching experience from Greek football.

His career includes managing clubs in Greece's top division and achieving promotion.

Dermitzakis also had a 15-year playing career as a forward in Greece.

Indian Super League side Punjab FC has appointed Greek tactician Pavlos Dermitzakis as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season. The 57-year-old joins the Shers from Greek Super League 2 side Panionios FC on a two-year contract bringing with him over two decades of coaching experience across the Greek football pyramid, including the country's top division.

Dermitzakis' Extensive Coaching Background

A highly experienced manager, Dermitzakis began his coaching career with Ergotelis in the 2002-03 season in the fourth tier of Greek football. He joined Atsalenios in the next season, gaining them promotion to the third division and continued for four seasons at the club. He maintained an unbeaten home record with the Heraklion based club in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 season. Before embarking on his managerial career, Dermitzakis enjoyed a distinguished playing career as a forward spanning 15 years playing his entire career in Greece, starting with his hometown club Kavala FC.