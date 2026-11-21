Discover how Punjab FC secured a crucial 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in a hard-fought Indian Super League match, featuring an early own goal and a decisive equaliser.

Photograph: Punjab FC/X

Key Points Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw in their ISL encounter on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC took an early lead in the 13th minute via an own goal by Nikhil Prabhu.

Raphael Messi Bouli equalised for Punjab FC in the 41st minute, scoring his fourth goal of the season.

Punjab FC pushed for a winner in the second half, including a missed opportunity by Alfred Planas Moya, but Chennaiyin FC's defence held firm.

The draw leaves Punjab FC fifth in the table with eight points and Chennaiyin FC seventh with six points.

Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw in a largely uneventful football match of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Saturday.

The home side took the lead in the 13th minute through an own goal by Nikhil Prabhu, but Punjab FC restored parity in the 41st minute through Raphael Messi Bouli.

The result saw Punjab FC remain fifth in the table with eight points from five matches, while Chennaiyin FC moved up to seventh with six points from six matches.

Team Line-ups And Early Exchanges

Head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis handed Patrick Bahanack his club debut in defence, with the defender replacing Bijoy Varghese.

Laishram Rishikanta Meitei returned to the middle of the pitch in place of Bishu Sharma after missing the previous two matches through injury, while Muhammad Suhail also returned to the starting XI, replacing Konsam Sanathoi Singh.

Both sides showed attacking intent in the opening stages, but Chennaiyin FC took the lead in the 13th minute.

First Half Goals And Equaliser

Centre-back Nuno Reis played a precise pass that bypassed the Punjab FC defence and found Irfan Yadwad, who timed his run to perfection. The striker controlled the ball, rounded the onrushing goalkeeper and rolled the ball onto the target. The ball took an unfortunate deflection of Nikhil Prabhu and found the back of the net, which was credited as an own goal.

The Shers drew level after a sustained spell of pressure that continued beyond the water break.

Chennaiyin FC only partially cleared a corner, with Ricky Shabong heading the ball into Suhail's path. The forward unleashed a powerful effort that Mohammad Nawaz did well to save, but the rebound fell into a dangerous area with three Punjab FC players waiting to pounce.

Messi Bouli reacted quickest, toe-poking the ball into the back of the net to score his fourth goal of the season.

Second Half Action And Missed Chances

The home side started the second half on the front foot, with Nikola Stojanovic testing Arshdeep Singh with a long-range effort from the edge of the box.

Punjab FC head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis was forced to make two changes within 10 minutes of the restart, with Patrick Bahanack and Suhail withdrawn due to injuries and replaced by Bijoy Varghese and Sanathoi respectively. Diego Raposo also came on for Kipgen in the left wing.

Punjab FC took complete control after the opening five minutes of the second half, winning the midfield battle and keeping the opposition defence under constant pressure. Alfred Planas Moya missed a golden opportunity to put the Shers ahead just after the 65-minute mark.

Muhammad Uvais delivered a pinpoint cross for the Spaniard, who lost his marker to find space for a free header. However, with the goalkeeper rooted to the spot, Planas sent his effort narrowly wide of the post.

Punjab FC made a late push in search of a winner, but the Chennaiyin defence held firm to ensure that both teams settled for a point each.