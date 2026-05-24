Punjab CM Hails Gurindervir Singh's Historic Sprint

Punjab celebrates as Gurindervir Singh shatters the National 100m record, becoming the first Indian sprinter to break the 10.10-second barrier and setting a new benchmark for Indian athletics.

IMAGE: Gurindervir Singh celebrates breaking the men's 100 metres National record in 10.09 seconds on the second day of the Federation Cup athletics meet in Ranchi on Saturday. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Gurindervir Singh broke the men's 100m National record at the Federation Cup athletics meet.

He is the first Indian sprinter to breach the 10.10 seconds barrier in the 100m.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised Gurindervir's achievement as a proud moment for Punjab and India.

Gurindervir's time of 10.09 seconds is the second fastest time by an Asian this season.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated athlete Gurindervir Singh on breaking the men's 100 metres National record at the Federation Cup athletics meet in Ranchi.

The 25-year-old athlete clocked 10.09 seconds in the final on Saturday, becoming the first Indian sprinter to breach the 10.10 seconds barrier in the event.

Gurindervir Singh's Historic Achievement

In a post on X in Punjabi on Sunday, Mann praised Gurindervir's achievement, calling it a proud moment for Punjab and the country.

"Our brave young son has set a new national record by clocking just 10.09 seconds. Gurindervir has become the first Indian athlete to clock less than 10.10 seconds in the 100-meter race," the chief minister said.

Pride of Punjab

He said the "son of Punjab" brought glory to the state at both the national and international levels.

"The entire Punjab takes pride in Gurindervir's historic achievement."

Gurindervir breached the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifying time of 10.16 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). His time of 10.09 seconds is the second fastest time by an Asian so far this season, behind 10.08 seconds clocked by 19-year-old Japanese sprinter Fukuto Komuro in May.