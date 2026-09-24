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Pune To Host 2032 Cycling Road World Championships; India's First Major Cycling Event

September 24, 2026 10:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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'For the first time ever, we will be in India, the country in the world with the most important population.'

Cyclists competing in a road race

IMAGE: The Pune Grand Tour was held in January, spread across 437 kilometres and four stages, featuring around 170 riders from 35 countries, including 12 locals. Photograph: Pune Grand Tour/Instagram

Key Points

  • Pune, India, will host the 2032 UCI Cycling Road World Championships, a historic first for the country.
  • The city recently hosted the Pune Grand Tour, a UCI 2.2 classified international cycling event, demonstrating its capability.
  • New Zealander Luke Mudgway won the inaugural multi-stage road race in India, which featured 170 riders from 35 countries.
  • Pune's bid was successful over Groningen and Drenthe (Netherlands), which will host the 2034 edition.
 

Pune will host the 2032 cycling Road World Championships, governing body UCI said on Wednesday, marking the first time the competition will take place in India.

The city hosted the Pune Grand Tour in January, which was spread across 437 kilometres and four stages, featuring around 170 riders from 35 countries, including 12 locals.

The race, won by New Zealander Luke Mudgway, was the first-ever, multi-stage road race in India - a UCI 2.2 classified international cycling event - and was a significant step for the sport in the country.

Global Recognition for Indian Cycling

Pune was bidding to host the World Championships against Groningen and the Drenthe region of the Netherlands, which were awarded the 2034 edition of the competition.

"For the first time ever, we will be in India, the country in the world with the most important population. We know how strong cycling is now in (Pune)," President David Lappartient said in an address at the UCI Congress in Montreal.

"As we received two wonderful bids, the UCI management committee decided to reward not only one, but two road world championships."

Source: REUTERS
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